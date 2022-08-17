Deshaun Watson’s Camp Talking Settlement With NFL, What’s Next

Deshaun Watson wants to get on the field for the Cleveland Browns this season, and it may not come after the original six-game suspension. Watson and his camp are negotiating a settlement with the NFL, while the appointed Peter Harvey waits to make a decision, multiple league sources confirm.

Browns and Watson are receiving a chance to agree on the games missed and the monetary amount for violation of the conduct policy. The original six-game suspension felt light on the NFL’s end, so they appealed the decision by Sue Robinson.

With Harvey hearing the appeal, he is attempting to give the two sides to agree to a punishment, one that works for everyone. The NFL still wants something long while, while Watson believes he should get on the field this year.

A decision is expected to come soon as we are already in the second week of the preseason. That decision very well could come by the end of this week.

