Skip to main content

Deshaun Watson: ‘I’ve Always Been Able to Stand on my Innocence’

Following the suspension, Deshaun Watson continues to deny any wrongdoing.

The league and NFLPA came together on a settlement that will force Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to miss 11 games, as well as pay a nice chunk of cash. Immediately after the news broke, Watson was the focal point of a press conference.

“I’ve always been able to stand on my innocence and always said I never assaulted or disrespected anyone,” Watson said. “But at the same point I have to continue to push forward with my life and career.”

Watson settled with over 20 individual lawsuits claiming wrongdoings involving sexual assault. The Browns quarterback says he is ready to move on from the matter, and continue his career in Cleveland.

“I apologize to all women,” Watson said.

The Browns quarterback seemingly was apologetic to people this has affected, perhaps ones who have been victims. The apology did not seem genuine to his claimed victims, or at least it did not come off that way.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Baker Mayfield to be Named Week 1 Starter Against Browns

Browns Sign Offensive Tackle, Waive WR Travell Harris

A Look at the Projected Trade Value for RB Kareem Hunt

Deshaun Watson’s Camp Talking Settlement With NFL, What’s Next

Rookie K Cade York Wins Maurice Bassett Award

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Browns Releasing DT Sheldon Day per Report

Down Two Centers, Browns Have Options

Browns Rookie Center Dawson Deaton out for Season

With Two Preseason Games Remaining, Give Us More Of These 5 Browns Players

Promising Returns from Browns Defensive Line Against Jaguars

Browns Denzel Ward to Return to Practice Today

Browns Deshaun Watson Issues Apology to Women he has Impacted

Deshaun Watson Would Settle for 8-Game Suspension

Browns Will Consider Trading for Jimmy Garoppolo Under one... Circumstance

Browns Deshaun Watson Could Play Friday Against Jacksonville

Browns Nick Chubb Weighs in on Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt Requests Trade From Browns

Browns Rookie Exits Practice With Trainers

Browns Sign 2022 USFL Defensive Player of the Year

Browns Sign a Cornerback, Waive Another

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson listens to questions asked by members of the local media during his introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on Friday. Watsonpress 1
News

League, NFLPA Settle on Deshaun Watson Punishment

By Pete Smith44 minutes ago
BFCFFC1D-651D-49F2-94E1-BE07358CD7A7
News

Baker Mayfield to be Named Week 1 Starter Against Browns

By Brandon Little14 hours ago
977A6717-4BD8-4E34-9FA9-ED8168014D91
News

Browns Sign Offensive Tackle, Waive WR Travell Harris

By Brandon Little23 hours ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson hands the ball off to running back Kareem Hunt during OTA practice on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Berea.
News

A Look at the Projected Trade Value for RB Kareem Hunt

By Brandon LittleAug 17, 2022 12:01 PM EDT
DDADC5AF-557A-4807-BCAE-C82D28533EE7
News

Deshaun Watson’s Camp Talking Settlement With NFL, What’s Next

By Brandon LittleAug 17, 2022 8:44 AM EDT
FCB8B637-9B4E-455A-9EE1-42DF9D895F6D
News

Rookie K Cade York Wins Maurice Bassett Award

By Brandon LittleAug 16, 2022 1:27 PM EDT
Nov 22, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) reacts after a pass play to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Denzel Ward is Offering an Incentive to Browns Defense

By Brandon LittleAug 16, 2022 11:52 AM EDT
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) walks off the field during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Releasing DT Sheldon Day per Report

By Pete SmithAug 16, 2022 8:55 AM EDT