Deshaun Watson: ‘I’ve Always Been Able to Stand on my Innocence’

The league and NFLPA came together on a settlement that will force Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to miss 11 games, as well as pay a nice chunk of cash. Immediately after the news broke, Watson was the focal point of a press conference.

“I’ve always been able to stand on my innocence and always said I never assaulted or disrespected anyone,” Watson said. “But at the same point I have to continue to push forward with my life and career.”

Watson settled with over 20 individual lawsuits claiming wrongdoings involving sexual assault. The Browns quarterback says he is ready to move on from the matter, and continue his career in Cleveland.

“I apologize to all women,” Watson said.

The Browns quarterback seemingly was apologetic to people this has affected, perhaps ones who have been victims. The apology did not seem genuine to his claimed victims, or at least it did not come off that way.

