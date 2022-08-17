A Look at the Projected Trade Value for RB Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt’s future in Cleveland is a bit cloudy. Here we look at his trade value, per PFF.

Kareem Hunt took part in a very brief hold-in that lasted just a couple of days, partially. Hunt still worked out with the team, he just did not participate in team drills. Since then, Hunt is back with the team full time despite not having a new contract. According to PFF, Hunt has a fifth-round trade value.

PFF has it listed as a 2024 fifth-round pick, and they also named a few teams that are potential landing spots. The Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, and Philadelphia Eagles were all named as potential destinations.

The Bills being in the AFC, and one of the top teams in it should stop the Browns from trading him there. It’s not worth the late-round pick when you consider that Hunt could hurt you come playoff time.

Hunt is scheduled to be a free agent next offseason and with how the Browns have built the running back room, there isn’t a huge need to bring him back. Perhaps the Browns could get something for him before he walks, but much of that could depend on the length of Deshaun Watson’s suspension.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

