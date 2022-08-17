A Look at the Projected Trade Value for RB Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt took part in a very brief hold-in that lasted just a couple of days, partially. Hunt still worked out with the team, he just did not participate in team drills. Since then, Hunt is back with the team full time despite not having a new contract. According to PFF, Hunt has a fifth-round trade value.
PFF has it listed as a 2024 fifth-round pick, and they also named a few teams that are potential landing spots. The Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, and Philadelphia Eagles were all named as potential destinations.
The Bills being in the AFC, and one of the top teams in it should stop the Browns from trading him there. It’s not worth the late-round pick when you consider that Hunt could hurt you come playoff time.
Hunt is scheduled to be a free agent next offseason and with how the Browns have built the running back room, there isn’t a huge need to bring him back. Perhaps the Browns could get something for him before he walks, but much of that could depend on the length of Deshaun Watson’s suspension.
Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.
Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.
Like Browns Digest on Facebook.
Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.
Rookie K Cade York Wins Maurice Bassett Award
Browns Releasing DT Sheldon Day per Report
Down Two Centers, Browns Have Options
Browns Rookie Center Dawson Deaton out for Season
Browns Rookie Carted off During Monday Practice
With Two Preseason Games Remaining, Give Us More Of These 5 Browns Players
Read More
Promising Returns from Browns Defensive Line Against Jaguars
Browns Denzel Ward to Return to Practice Today
Browns Deshaun Watson Issues Apology to Women he has Impacted
Deshaun Watson Would Settle for 8-Game Suspension
Browns Will Consider Trading for Jimmy Garoppolo Under one... Circumstance
Browns Deshaun Watson Could Play Friday Against Jacksonville
Browns Nick Chubb Weighs in on Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt Requests Trade From Browns
Browns Rookie Exits Practice With Trainers
Browns Activate WR David Bell, LB Anthony Walker
Browns Sign 2022 USFL Defensive Player of the Year
Browns Nick Harris Exits Practice With Trainer
Browns Sign a Cornerback, Waive Another
Browns Make Decision on Deshaun Watson’s Preseason Playing Time
Roger Goodell Decides on if he Will Hear Deshaun Watson Appeal