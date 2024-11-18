Browns Urged To Target Replacement At Critical Position
The Cleveland Browns lost yet another game on Sunday, falling to the New Orleans Saints by a score of 35-16.
While a plethora of issues plagued the Browns in their loss, they have one glaring hole that is becoming more and more of a problem: kicker.
Dustin Hopkins missed three field goals during Cleveland's loss to the Saints, but luckily for him, only two counted because a penalty nullified a 32-yard misfire.
He later missed one from 51 yards, which is forgivable. But Hopkins also shanked a 27-yarder.
So, he officially missed two field goals, but this was just an absolutely brutal performance for Hopkins, who is now just 14-for-20 on field-goal attempts on the season.
As a result of Hopkins' struggles, Bleacher Report's NFL staff is urging the Browns to find a new kicker.
"Along with a quarterback and a left tackle, the Browns should be in the market for a kicker," B/R wrote. "After receiving a three-year, $15.9 million contract in the offseason, Hopkins has struggled. The 34-year-old came into Sunday making just 77.8 percent of his field-goal attempts. He missed several kicks against the Saints—including a 32-yard attempt that was nullified by a penalty and then the subsequent 27-yard chip shot."
Hopkins was nearly automatic during his debut campaign in Cleveland last year, as he went 33-for-36 and went an incredible 8-for-8 on 50-yard attempts.
The 34-year-old has also been a very reliable kicker throughout his decade-long NFL career, having connected on 85.3 percent of his field-goal attempts during his time with the Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers and now the Browns.
The problem for the Browns is that Hopkins is now under contract through 2027.