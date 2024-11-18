Browns Digest

Browns Urged To Target Replacement At Critical Position

The Cleveland Browns are being urged to fill this glaring hole after the team's Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Matthew Schmidt

Nov 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Cleveland Browns helmets on a time out against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns lost yet another game on Sunday, falling to the New Orleans Saints by a score of 35-16.

While a plethora of issues plagued the Browns in their loss, they have one glaring hole that is becoming more and more of a problem: kicker.

Dustin Hopkins missed three field goals during Cleveland's loss to the Saints, but luckily for him, only two counted because a penalty nullified a 32-yard misfire.

He later missed one from 51 yards, which is forgivable. But Hopkins also shanked a 27-yarder.

So, he officially missed two field goals, but this was just an absolutely brutal performance for Hopkins, who is now just 14-for-20 on field-goal attempts on the season.

As a result of Hopkins' struggles, Bleacher Report's NFL staff is urging the Browns to find a new kicker.

"Along with a quarterback and a left tackle, the Browns should be in the market for a kicker," B/R wrote. "After receiving a three-year, $15.9 million contract in the offseason, Hopkins has struggled. The 34-year-old came into Sunday making just 77.8 percent of his field-goal attempts. He missed several kicks against the Saints—including a 32-yard attempt that was nullified by a penalty and then the subsequent 27-yard chip shot."

Hopkins was nearly automatic during his debut campaign in Cleveland last year, as he went 33-for-36 and went an incredible 8-for-8 on 50-yard attempts.

The 34-year-old has also been a very reliable kicker throughout his decade-long NFL career, having connected on 85.3 percent of his field-goal attempts during his time with the Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers and now the Browns.

The problem for the Browns is that Hopkins is now under contract through 2027.

