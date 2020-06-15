Bleacher Report Names Cleveland Browns Linebacker Room A Red Flag Heading Into The Season

Every team usually has a position group or two, sometimes more, that will have to prove themselves. Last year for the Cleveland Browns it would have been the offensive line. Since then, the Browns have resurged that lackluster offensive line. However, the Browns lost some experience at linebacker when Joe Schobert signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Christian Kirksey went to the Green Bay Packers.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski named the linebacker Corp for the Cleveland Browns the teams potential “red flag”. It very well could be, time will tell. Maybe it is just an inexperienced group that hasn’t been able to show it on the field. Mack Wilson comes into his second year needing to play much better than his rookie season, while Sione Takitaki needs to actually get on the field.

The hope is that at least one of those two can be good for Cleveland and free agent signee BJ Goodson can lock down another spot. The Browns drafted Jacob Phillips, a sure tackler out of LSU who figures to be in the mix for playing time as well. It’s thought that Joe woods will play two linebackers majority of the time, having more defensive backs out on the field. Either way, Cleveland will need at least three suitable linebackers that they can call upon.

Defensive line is strong for the Cleveland Browns, which could help a young linebacker room. The secondary has some strong pieces, pretty youthful as well, should be solid. It’s fair to say that if the Browns have a red flag that it is at linebacker, in time they can change that narrative.

All in all, some valuable game experience will be the biggest thing for this group. Cleveland knows what they will have in B.J. Goodson who fights downhill, it’s now about what they can find in the other three to four linebackers who will look to compete for some run. Lacking a big time name in the linebacker room, doesn’t mean one can’t be created.

