Browns Sign Taywan Taylor To Active Roster, Designate David Njoku For Return

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of wide receiver Taywan Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster and designated tight end David Njoku to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

The Browns had previously put both Nick Chubb and KhaDarel Hodge on injured reserve. Chubb suffered an MCL sprain against the Dallas Cowboys and Hodge suffered a hamstring injury in warm ups before that game.

Njoku was placed on injured reserve after he injured his knee in the opening game against the Baltimore Ravens. He played just 17 snaps, but caught three passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.

He gets back into the mix at the tight end position along with Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant. With the questions at receiver, the Browns may be more incentivized to use all three tight ends on the field at the same time.

Taywan Taylor was acquired in a trade with the Tennessee Titans in 2019 for a seventh round pick, but has never really done anything. He might be a better fit for this Browns offense, because of how they view the wide receiver position.

After Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry, the coaching staff of the Browns don't really have a traditional view of the receiver position. Rather than being a standard slot receiver or someone that needs to be able to move the chains, it's more of a wildcard position. Jojo Natson, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge have all played it.

With Taylor, he is a quick twitch player that has speed. Because of the amount of threats they have, Taylor doesn't have to do much in order to get the ball in his hands and run in space. Throwing it to him immediately, getting it to him on a jet sweep, they can tailor the situation to his strengths.