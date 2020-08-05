BrownsDigest
Colby Gossett Opts Out, Second Guard For Browns

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns guard Colby Gossett has opted out of the 2020 season, as first reported by Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. He is now the second guard to opt out for the Browns after Drew Forbes opted out last week. Once a position of relative strength, the interior offensive line for the Browns has thinned out after they've lost a pair of guards over concerns related to COVID-19.

Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller are the starters. Forbes may have competed with Teller for the right guard job. Now, they have to find someone who can step in for the Browns in case of injury.

Three of the options on the current roster are listed at center. Evan Brown, Willie Wright and Nick Harris have all played some guard, with Harris the most experience, having played two seasons for the Washington Huskies. He's undersized and a rookie who is supposed to be learning center, so it's hardly ideal.

The Browns are likely to be looking to add some free agent help, but there just aren't too many viable offensive linemen walking around unsigned at this point. A position group that is always short on supply, offensive line coach Bill Callahan is going to have to try to his best to make one.

The deadline for opting out is Thursday. It's possible the Browns could still lose more players to opting out, which is a total that stands at four currently. Three of them are linemen with Andrew Billings playing nose.

Many of the players opting out this season are linemen who are seemingly at a higher risk for complications with COVID-19 given their size. Some of the issues that can arise include heart and lung issues, which are more dangerous to players that are heavier.

Baker Mayfield Posts Image of Quack Pushing Conspiracy Theories To Instagram

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield posted an image of debunked doctor and conspiracy theorist Dr. Stella Immanuel from his Instagram account.

Pete Smith

YT2020

Defensive Tackle Andrew Billings Opt Out

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Andrew Billings has decided to opt out of the 2020 season by the team.

Pete Smith

HiramB

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry Praises Baker Mayfield’s Offseason Work

Baker Mayfield knew he had some work to do in the offseason, according to Andrew Berry he’s executed those plans in thinning out.

BrandonLittle

Four Browns Thoughts

A handful of things have happened over the past two days with the Cleveland Browns, none of which seemed to warrant an entire feature but were worth discussing, so they are all in one spot.

Pete Smith

Odell Beckham Raises Ethical Question: "I Just Feel Like the Season Shouldn't Happen"

Speaking with the Wall Street Journal, Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham raised ethical concerns about the NFL playing the 2020 season.

Pete Smith

Myles Garrett Participates In Three Point Contest With YouTuber And College Basketball Player

Myles Garrett is a superb athlete that could excel in other sports if it wasn’t for football. Garrett recently participated in a three point contest with a couple of high level hoopers.

BrandonLittle

Peter Smith

It's Up To David Njoku Where He Goes From Here

Attitude will be a major factor in how successful David Njoku will be for the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 season.

Pete Smith

BrandonLittle

NFL to Lamar Jackson: Please Shut Up

The timing of Antonio Brown's suspension seems odd, except when you consider Lamar Jackson keeps advocating for his team to sign the troubled receiver.

Pete Smith

56bill

Browns Release Four, Down to 80 Players

The Cleveland Browns got their roster down to 80, releasing four players on Friday as they attempt to get geared up for training camp.

Pete Smith

HiramB

Advantages, Challenges of Browns Splitting Into Two Teams For Camp

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski mentioned a plan to split the team into two teams, keeping them separate in an attempt to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Pete Smith