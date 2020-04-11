BrownsDigest
Connor Orr Ranks Browns 19th Best Quarterback Situation

Pete Smith

There are legitimate reasons to think the Cleveland Browns and their offense will come out slow in 2020. OTAs already being impacted, minicamps all but cancelled already, players may not be able to work together until July at the earliest. That's on top of the fact the Browns have a new coaching staff and are installing a new offense. So when SI's Connor Orr ranks their quarterback situation 19th in the NFL, there is reason not to dismiss it immediately.

Being a rookie head coach is difficult enough without having potentially so much on field time eliminated. When offense is so much about timing and rhythm, from the offensive line to the quarterback with the receivers, it's simply about reps. Reps they won't have.

Nevertheless, there are a number of areas where the Browns should be better that shouldn't depend on reps. The offensive line is already better with the addition of Jack Conklin at right tackle and the likely addition of a new left tackle in the NFL Draft. If Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry are simply healthy in 2020, that would be an improvement from last season as both played the entire season through pain. And while there are skeptics as to whether Austin Hooper is worth the contract the Browns gave him, he does make the Browns better.

Additionally, the coaching staff should be better, despite the time lost. New head coach Kevin Stefanski was rated highly among play callers for last season as the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings. Comparing that to Freddie Kitchens, who not only called some of the most bizarre situational play calls, but also called plays the team hadn't practiced, it shouldn't be difficult to improve.

Adding Alex Van Pelt to coach quarterbacks should also be beneficial. The major weakness on Kitchens' staff, outside of Kitchens himself, was Ryan Lindley. Lindley simply wasn't ready for the job and it showed. Van Pelt is highly regarded and has plenty of experience.

If Mayfield's arm were to simply fall off, the Browns have a better backup quarterback than most teams in Case Keenum. Keenum is back in the offense that allowed him to have the best season of his career and lead the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC Championship.

Orr expects Mayfield to be much higher than this ranking, which is what everyone expects from Mayfield. There are challenges with this season, but Mayfield should more closely resemble the player he showed as a rookie and through his collegiate career.

Browns GM Andrew Berry Conference Call Answering Questions About NFL Draft

Friday, Andrew Berry had a conference call that falls between free agency and the start of the NFL Draft. He answered questions about both and this focuses on his answers regarding the NFL Draft. There is another focused on free agency.

Pete Smith

Major Moves By Cleveland Browns Focused On 2020 Ignore Current Reality

COVID-19 has already made an impact on the 2020 NFL season and teams like the Cleveland Browns are at a disadvantage as a result. Major signings or trades focused on impacting this upcoming season ignore reality, would be a huge mistake.

Pete Smith

Browns GM Andrew Berry Answering Questions About Free Agency And Some Of His Philosophies

Friday, Andrew Berry had a conference call that falls between free agency and the start of the NFL Draft. He answered questions about both and this focuses on his answers regarding the free agency and general football philosophy. There is another focused on the NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Yannick Ngakoue to the Cleveland Browns On Draft Day?

Yannick Ngakoue is intent on being traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars and the NFL Draft could potentially be the time it happens. The Cleveland Browns have been mentioned as one possible destination. It's possible, but is it realistic?

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Analyzing the Cleveland Browns 2020 Overall Cap

The Browns have the most cap space in the NFL. GM Andrew Berry has plenty of flexibility to sign free agents and in 2021 he has big decisions for new contracts.

Shawn Stevenson

VMI1998

Cleveland Browns Tease Uniform Release

In anticipation for their uniform release that is reportedly scheduled to happen on April 15th, the Cleveland Browns put out a teaser video on Thursday.

Pete Smith

How Long will Both Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Remain in Cleveland?

Andrew Berry has to pay second contracts soon to his foundational talent. Maintaining cap space could result in Landry or Beckham being released in the future.

Shawn Stevenson

Browns Potential Draft Target Grant Delpit Releases Video Running The 40

Grant Delpit, the reigning Jim Thorpe award winning safety from LSU, released a video of himself running the 40 that was tweeted out by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pete Smith

Kevin Hanson's 5-Round Mock Draft Produces Mixed Results For Browns

The Cleveland Browns come away with a mixed bag in the latest mock draft from Kevin Hanson of TheMMQB. Five rounds, no trades, which means five picks for the Browns, Hanson is on the right track, but it's difficult to believe the first pick comes to fruition.

Pete Smith

NFL Setting Up Safeguards Try To Eliminate Possibility of Technical Issues During Draft

With the to move to a virtual NFL Draft format, the NFL is doing everything they can to ensure the event goes smoothly in terms of potential technical errors.

Pete Smith