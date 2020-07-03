Report: Cowboys Interested In Njoku, One Player The Browns Could Target

David Njoku has demanded a trade from the Cleveland Browns after recently hiring Drew Rosenhaus as his agent.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com is reporting that the Dallas Cowboys are one potential suitor for Njoku. A pretty weak tight end corp in Dallas includes Blake Jarwin, Dallas Schultz and Blake Bell.

Njoku could represent an upgrade as the Cowboys look to have a stacked offense and the tight end entering his fourth season could be the final piece of the puzzle. With Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot in the backfield, the Cowboys have a receiver group that includes Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb, their first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

A cost controlled tight end with upside like Njoku could make a lot of sense. Njoku turns 24 on July 10th and he's scheduled to earn a little over $3 million in 2020 and a little oveer $6 million in 2021 as his fifth-year option was picked up by the front office.

Combined with an outstanding offensive line, if Njoku can take a step forward this year, the Cowboys might not have a real weakness on offense. The defense would be a real question mark.

The tricky part is what the Cowboys would be giving up to get Njoku. Offensively, the Browns don't really need anything the Cowboys would have to offer and the Cowboys defense is a major issue. That said, one player that might be someone the Cowboys would move is Chido Awuzie, the corner entering his fourth year.

The Cowboys may not have plans to bring him back after 2020 as his rookie contract will end and they might like Jourdan Lewis better as a starter. Awuzie has been up and down as a corner since coming out of Colorado in 2017, but he also played the position more like a safety.

That might be exactly what could intrigue the Browns about Awuzie. Joe Woods, the defensive coordinator, wants safeties that can cover like corners. Awuzie could play in the slot for the Browns or operate as a safety that can offer some coverage skills. The Browns would get a year to try him out and decide if they want to extend him or not.

Woods wants to shift to a heavy dime scheme with three safeties and three corners and Awuzie might be a fit.

None of this suggests that the Browns are likely to move Njoku as it's entirely their option, but if they were, Awuzie might be something they'd like in a trade with the Cowboys.