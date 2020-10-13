Dallas Cowboys Sign QB Garrett Gilbert From Cleveland Browns Practice Squad

Beginning the season the Cleveland Browns opted to keep two quarterbacks on the roster instead of three. This move allowed the team to remain flexible and use that third string quarterback spot for an extra defensive back. It was a no-brainer of a move at the time and it has proven to be exactly that.

So, the Browns had to put Garrett Gilbert on the practice squad. When you do that, you take chances of another team picking the player up. Through the first few weeks of the NFL season, Gilbert was never active and remained on the Browns practice squad. Case Keenum is the teams backup quarterback in any case that Baker Mayfield could not play. Mayfield suffered a rib injury against the Colts and Keenum began to warm up, nothing came of it as Mayfield returned to the game.

X-rays were negative on Mayfield and he will be able to go on Sunday against the Steelers. Basically nothing changes with the game-plan of having two quarterbacks active. The would be third-string quarterback is no longer a member of the Browns, instead heading to the Dallas Cowboys. With Dak Prescott out the rest of the season with the ankle injury the Cowboys need some depth behind Andy Dalton. Gilbert goes from being a practice squad member to an active roster in Dallas. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was on it first.

In terms of career moves, this is good for Gilbert who never actually completed a pass for the Browns - he did attempt three though. Gilbert returns to his home state of Texas, where he played high school football at Lake Travis with Mayfield. Gilbert seen some success in the AAF Apollos. with the Orlando Becoming a member of the Cowboys gets Gilbert just a little bit closer to the playing field, one he could potentially see if Dalton happened to not work out for any reason.

With Cleveland not opting to add Gilbert to the active roster, they obviously feel good about the bruised ribs that Mayfield has. If there was any doubt that he could not go then their would be three active quarterbacks on the Browns roster.