David Njoku Attempting Damage Control?

Pete Smith

Whether he realized it at the time, David Njoku made a trade request without a leg to stand on in terms of leverage and he's a week away from having to report to Cleveland Browns training camp. He tweeted out his appreciation for Cleveland and Browns fans in what certainly seems like damage control.

All indications are that the Browns have no interest in trading Njoku and no team has any interest in ponying up enough to even make them question their stance. The Browns are intent on running a heavy dose of two tight end sets and Njoku's fifth-year option was picked up so he could be the second tight end along with free agent signing Austin Hooper.

The fifth-year option is based on playing time and production, which could both be impacted if he's not a featured part of the offense, which is likely the basis for his trade request.

The problem for Njoku is he's going to have to answer questions from the media. It may be via zoom as opposed to in person, but whenever he's made available, those questions are coming. This tweet may be genuine in his appreciation for Cleveland its fans, but the timing of it, the day before rookies report to camp doesn't seem like coincidence.

Njoku asked for a trade from a position that opens him up for substantial criticism and raises more questions about his maturity. Coming off the worst season of his career, even if it was largely caused by injury, there's no one to vouch for him in a trade. The one person who believes in him, Andrew Berry, is the only one who seems to want to keep him.

Ultimately, fans won't care and this all goes away if Njoku goes out and has a good year. He's certainly capable. Nevertheless, it's going to make for some uncomfortable questions in training camp.

Browns Training Camp Rookie Preview

Everything is proceeding as if rookies are going to report on Tuesday, July 21st, which would mark the first time the Cleveland Browns will see the rookies they've added this offseason in person. Given the complications, a preview of what's reasonable to expect.

Pete Smith

