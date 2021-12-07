Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    David Njoku to be Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    Kimberley A. Wilson of ESPN is reporting that Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, putting his status for the game against the Baltimore Ravens in doubt.
    Author:

    According to a report from Kimberley A. Wilson of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns will be placing tight end David Njoku on the Reserve/COVID list on Tuesday, which puts his status for the pivotal game against the Baltimore Ravens up in the air.

    It's Tuesday and the Browns don't play until Sunday, but the implication in the report is that Njoku is vaccinated and he will need a pair of negative tests over a 24-hour period.

    The Browns are already going to be without fellow tight end Harrison Bryant due to a high ankle sprain. Rookie wide receiver Anthony Schwartz was still in concussion protocol as of Monday.

    That would be a significant limit on the Browns receiving options, an area they can ill afford.

    Read More

    The Browns are 6-6 and desperately need a win Sunday if they intend to keep their playoff chances alive.

    A passing game that struggled in the first matchup against the Ravens will need to find success with even less at their disposal. Not having Njoku would be devastating were that to come to pass, it would be devastating.

    Earlier in the season, running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton were placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday. They were unable to be back by Sunday to play. If that's a precedent for Njoku, it's not looking good for his availability this week.

    READ MORE: Grant Delpit Voted Browns Ed Block Courage Award Winner

    Sep 13, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) reacts after scoring a first quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    David Njoku to be Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    just now
    Cleveland Browns NFL safety Grant Delpit
    News

    Grant Delpit Voted Browns Ed Block Courage Award Winner for 2021

    44 minutes ago
    43620A8E-9F38-443C-8A0F-386CFC71FAB2
    News

    Browns’ Denzel Ward Named 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

    3 hours ago
    Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods works the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. Joewoods1031
    Featured Content

    Browns Defense Through 12 Games, Especially Third Down

    22 hours ago
    Aug 14, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) runs a drill during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Designate LB Jacob Phillips for Return, Place TE Stephen Carlson on COVID-19 List

    Dec 6, 2021
    Sep 17, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the field before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    2022 Cleveland Browns Mock Draft, Vol. 1

    Dec 5, 2021
    A3F8E0CF-3D60-4BE2-BB20-E55F920E1275
    News

    Baltimore Ravens Lose Star Cornerback Marlon Humphrey For Season

    Dec 5, 2021
    FBABD256-5D1A-43AE-B59E-5ACA2739D50E
    News

    Former Browns’ Safety Jordan Poyer Opens Up On Battle With Alcoholism

    Dec 3, 2021