David Njoku to be Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Kimberley A. Wilson of ESPN is reporting that Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, putting his status for the game against the Baltimore Ravens in doubt.

It's Tuesday and the Browns don't play until Sunday, but the implication in the report is that Njoku is vaccinated and he will need a pair of negative tests over a 24-hour period.

The Browns are already going to be without fellow tight end Harrison Bryant due to a high ankle sprain. Rookie wide receiver Anthony Schwartz was still in concussion protocol as of Monday.

That would be a significant limit on the Browns receiving options, an area they can ill afford.

The Browns are 6-6 and desperately need a win Sunday if they intend to keep their playoff chances alive.

A passing game that struggled in the first matchup against the Ravens will need to find success with even less at their disposal. Not having Njoku would be devastating were that to come to pass, it would be devastating.

Earlier in the season, running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton were placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday. They were unable to be back by Sunday to play. If that's a precedent for Njoku, it's not looking good for his availability this week.

