Houston Texans Sign WR Davion Davis From Cleveland Browns Practice Squad

October 5, 2021
Cleveland Browns are losing Davion Davis to the Houston Texans from the practice squad.
Davion Davis looks to be soon getting his NFL chance. Davis is joining the Houston Texans after being nabbed from the Browns practice squad, per multiple reports. Cleveland has not activated Davis for a game yet this season, but he did shine in the preseason.

In the preseason Davis had totaled 12 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns for Cleveland. The team’s leading wide receiver in the three exhibition style games. Davis was able to excite some fans and made some good plays.

To begin the season Davis had served a two-game suspension due to a prior substance abuse violation. Cleveland had cut Davis after the suspension and then was able to re-sign him to the team’s practice squad.

Overall Davis has played in two NFL games after signing with the Minnesota Vikings as an un-drafted free agent in 2019. Davis was able to catch NFL scouts eyes in the spring league where he played pretty well.

Going to Houston this will give Davis a chance to potentially find a sticking spot. A team with less talent that can use a developmental piece like Davis. So, instead of sitting on a practice squad - Davis is going to have a chance to see some NFL action as soon as this coming weekend. 

Aug 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Davion Davis (18) signal first down during the second half against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
