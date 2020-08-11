Denzel Ward Has High Hopes For Greedy Williams and Himself, Working On New Technique With Joe Woods

The Cleveland Browns will have some new faces in the secondary starting in the 2020 season, but one familiar will be Denzel Ward. Former Ohio State standout, that has been a really good player when he’s been healthy.

Speaking of Ohio State, Ward seemed down of the thought that the Buckeyes won’t be playing this fall, “It upsets me, but I know it upsets those guys a lot more”.

Amongst the new faces joining the Browns secondary will be the highly touted rookie from LSU, Grant Delpit. Delpit figures to battle for immediate playing time, perhaps even starting. Ward went on to say, “He’s a tough player and he’s going to bring that toughness here”.

Greedy Williams was a rookie last season and definitely felt his bumps and bruises, playing lost at times. To be fair, Williams had some solid moments too. Ward thinks it’s going to work out for those two on the field, “The sky is the limit for both of us”. Ward went on to say, “We go out there and do our job, play within the defense and make plays, and everything else is going to take care of itself”.

“I feel that I had a decent season, not the season that I have in my mind when I set my goals and everything that I want to accomplish throughout the year,’' Ward said.

“But I feel that I definitely produced throughout the season and did my job when I was out there on the field, made plays and helped my team. I feel that I still have a lot more that I could do, prove and still give to this team to help this team win.”

The third year player is still working on his craft, hoping to improve his game this season. Ward has always been very good in man-to-man coverage, but could improve in other areas.

“Right now, I’m kind of trying to learn a new technique that I played in press coverage a little differently than the years past. I’ve been working on that. That’s one thing that I appreciate so far from Coach Woods and the rest of the staff.”

Heading into his third year, this could be a season that makes Ward a lot of money. Ward could place himself as one of the best corners in the game, along with a nice pay day.