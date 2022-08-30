Skip to main content

Deshaun Watson’s Suspension Begins Today, Reinstatement Day in November

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will begin serving his suspension today.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension officially began today. Watson’s suspension went into effect on Aug. 30, when teams cut down rosters to 53 players. On Nov. 28, Watson will be available to be reinstated, then can play his first game in week 13 in Houston, a game that everyone will have eyes on.

As long as Watson takes part in the plan the league has set up for him, including a form of counseling, he will be back on the field on time. For those first 11 games, it will be Jacoby Brissett under center for the Browns. The off week will put it as a week 13 return for Watson.

While suspended, Watson will have to work away from the team. It will be Oct. 10 before the Browns quarterback will be back in Berea.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Kicker Cade York Presents Unique Opportunities, Quandaries for Browns

By Pete Smith
Making it to 53: Cleveland Browns Roster Cuts Tracker

By Brandon Little
Browns DE Chris Odom Done for Season With Injury

By Brandon Little
Browns Offense Struggles in Dress Rehearsal Against Bears

By Pete Smith
Browns Wyatt Teller Leaves Bears Game with Injury

By Pete Smith
Grant Delpit Leaves Game, Heads to Locker Room with Trainers

By Pete Smith
WATCH: Cade York Drills 70 Yard Field Goal Pregame

By Brandon Little
How to Watch: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

By Brandon Little