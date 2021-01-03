Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Donovan Peoples-Jones Suffers Concussion Against Steelers

Cleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones suffered a concussion on an ugly play in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Author:
Publish date:

On a poor pass from Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in the second quarter that forced rookie wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to go into the air over the middle, he was speared in the back and had his head twisted going for the reception, which has resulted in a concussion.

Jones was down on the field for a little while before eventually walking off the field and to the locker room. It's almost amazing he didn't suffer anything more seriously on the play.

The ball was errantly high and as Jones was going up in the air, Steelers defensive back Sean Davis speared him in the back with the crown of his helmet while another defender ended up grabbing his facemask.

No flag was thrown or penalty called.

Jones had been having a productive season as a sixth round rookie out of Michigan. He had recorded his 14th reception earlier in the game for 14 yards. One of those receptions was a game winning touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier in the season.

Jones has been a productive blocker as well as the team's punt returner. D'Ernest Johnson will take over the duties on punts.

His production may be relatively small but his impact has been pretty impressive and he appears to have a bright future ahead of him. Should the Browns qualify for the playoffs, Jones might not be available for that game as well.

The Browns must defeat the Steelers or receive help they don't appear to be getting in order to reach the postseason.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) cuts across the field after a reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 8 1
