Tony Fields Sits Out Rookie Minicamp With Injured Foot

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that fifth round pick Tony Fields II out of West Virginia showed up to the facility for his physical in which he informed the team of a foot injury.

The injury is expected to sideline him for a few weeks but has been described as inconsequential. Fields should only miss the rookie minicamp in terms of the team's schedule.

Fields did sign his rookie contract this week, so it's not a big enough deal for them to hold off on getting him signed.

Fields played three years of college for Arizona before graduating and then playing as a graduate student in Morgantown for the Mountaineers. The Browns were impressed with his intelligence like many of their players and he's been able to succeed despite being undersized to this point in his career.

The rest of the team's draft picks, some rookies the team signed and a few tryout players took part in the practice. Malik McDowell, recently signed by the team was alongside players including Greg Newsome, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Anthony Schwartz.

There were not many players in attendance. Some players had coaches all to themselves, but it proved an opportunity to start getting a feel for what the team wanted them to do, some of the things they would be learning including special teams as they prepare to start getting ready for their first seasons in the NFL.

