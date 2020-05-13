BrownsDigest
Former Cleveland Browns Center Alex Mack Makes Pro Football Focus Top 101 of Decade

Pete Smith

The first round pick of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, Alex Mack spent his first seven seasons with the Browns, including six in the 2010s. Pro Football Focus ranked their top 101 players of the 2010s and Mack finished 44th. The last four seasons, Mack has been a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

Mack was a terrific center almost the moment he was drafted out of Cal, but unfortunately for Mack, he endured just an awful run of Browns seasons in terms of winning. The most successful season Mack was a part of with the Browns was 2014 when the team were sitting at 7-3 before they lost the final four games of the season, ending 7-9.

Despite an offensive line that included Joe Thomas and Mitchell Schwartz, was often the best part of the team, they simply couldn't assemble enough talent or stability to make it work. Internal strife within the organization and a new owner that simply didn't know what he was doing, the Browns were not equipped to win.

After three nods to the Pro Bowl with the Browns, Mack opted to go to the Atlanta Falcons hoping to be able to win. His first season with the Falcons, he went to the Super Bowl with the Falcons and seemed like a lock to get the Lombardi Trophy. Unfortunately, the New England Patriots came back and won. The Falcons lost in the Divisional Round the following season and since then, the Falcons have been a mediocre team. Mack has earned three Pro Bowl trips with the Falcons as well.

After starting in the 2000s, Mack enters the 2020s with the hope that he can get to the Super Bowl and strengthen his argument to be inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

