Former Cleveland Browns Defensive Line Coach John Teerlinck Passes Away At Age 69

Pete Smith

It was learned Monday that legendary defensive line coach John Teerlinck has passed away at age 69. Teerlink, the namesake for the NFL's award handed to the league's best defensive line coach, was a former player and a three-time Super Bowl champion. 

Hall of Fame defensive tackle John Randle, who asked his former defensive line coach to present him at his induction into the Hall of Fame, said of him: 

"John Teerlinck is kind of like Mr. Miyagi. He's very unorthodox. A different breed. Rough around the edges. He tells you things that are funny, but they register if you just listen. That's why he's the guru."

After he was a fifth round defensive tackle from Western Illinois in 1974, selected by the San Diego Chargers, he played in 20 games over the next two seasons. After he finished his playing career, he became a coach and started his career at Iowa Lakes Community College. After coaching defensive linemen for Eastern Illinois and the University of Illinois, he was given an opportunity to coach in the NFL by the Cleveland Browns.

Starting in 1989, Teerlinck inherited a second round pick from Clemson in Michael Dean Perry, entering his second season. Perry was a 1st Team All-Pro in 1989 and 1990, winning AFC Defensive Player of the Year for 1989. He would make six Pro Bowls and be named 2nd Team All-Pro twice, but Perry never achieved the same level of dominance he had with Teerlinck.

After a year with the Los Angeles Rams and his years with the Minnesota Vikings and Randle, he won a pair of Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos in the late 90s. He finished his career with the Indianapolis Colts, guiding the duo of Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis, helping them win the Super Bowl in 2006, his third.

From Historic Rookie Season To Sophomore Slump; What Changed For Baker Mayfield, What Happens Next

There's no middle ground with Baker Mayfield. He went from potential superstar quarterback as a rookie to people suggesting 2020 is make or break season after a disappointing second season. What happened, how he and the Cleveland Browns got here and the realities of this season.

Pete Smith

by

tjklausing

Where Does Odell Beckham Jr. Land on Pro Football Focus’ Top 100 List

Pro Football Focus is currently rolling out their top 100 list, Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr is about right where you’d expect.

BrandonLittle

by

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Rookie Linebacker Goes Above & Beyond on Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day was just yesterday and Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips outdid himself, to say the least, with this big purchase for his mother.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

Destroying A Quarterback, The DeShone Kizer Debacle

Being waived this week by the Las Vegas Raiders, DeShone Kizer's career in the NFL may be coming to an end. And because of how he was handled by the Cleveland Browns and particularly Hue Jackson, he may have been doomed from the start.

Pete Smith

by

Irishfan11

A Few Games That Stick Out On The Cleveland Browns Schedule

A look at some games the Cleveland Browns will play this year that stand out.

BrandonLittle

by

BrandonLittle

Jadeveon Clowney Rumors Continue, Bottom Line Doesn't Change

Another rumor has come up regarding Jadeveon Clowney. This time it involves the Philadelphia Eagles, but the bottom line for Clowney and the Cleveland Browns has not changed. They can get him if they want him.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns: Who Will Jedrick Wills Face In His Rookie Season?

The Cleveland Browns selected Jedrick Wills with the 10th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft to play left tackle. Slated to step in immediately, it's worth seeing who he will have to block this year to protect Baker Mayfield.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

New Orleans Saints Release Pro Bowl Guard Larry Warford; Could Cleveland Browns Be Interested?

In what appears to be a move to save salary cap space, the New Orleans Saints announced the release of guard Larry Warford, who has made the Pro Bowl each of the past three seasons. With Warford now available, could the Cleveland Browns be interested?

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns 2020 Schedule Release Top 10 Takeaways

Ten important takeaways from the release of the Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL schedule and which games are vital to the franchise’s success this season.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Waive DT Brandin Bryant To Make Room To Sign WR Rashard Higgins

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of Rashard Higgins, officially. In order to make room on the roster, they waived defensive tackle Brandin Bryant.

Pete Smith

by

shwnstevenson