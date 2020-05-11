Former Cleveland Browns Defensive Line Coach John Teerlinck Passes Away At Age 69

It was learned Monday that legendary defensive line coach John Teerlinck has passed away at age 69. Teerlink, the namesake for the NFL's award handed to the league's best defensive line coach, was a former player and a three-time Super Bowl champion.

Hall of Fame defensive tackle John Randle, who asked his former defensive line coach to present him at his induction into the Hall of Fame, said of him:

"John Teerlinck is kind of like Mr. Miyagi. He's very unorthodox. A different breed. Rough around the edges. He tells you things that are funny, but they register if you just listen. That's why he's the guru."

After he was a fifth round defensive tackle from Western Illinois in 1974, selected by the San Diego Chargers, he played in 20 games over the next two seasons. After he finished his playing career, he became a coach and started his career at Iowa Lakes Community College. After coaching defensive linemen for Eastern Illinois and the University of Illinois, he was given an opportunity to coach in the NFL by the Cleveland Browns.

Starting in 1989, Teerlinck inherited a second round pick from Clemson in Michael Dean Perry, entering his second season. Perry was a 1st Team All-Pro in 1989 and 1990, winning AFC Defensive Player of the Year for 1989. He would make six Pro Bowls and be named 2nd Team All-Pro twice, but Perry never achieved the same level of dominance he had with Teerlinck.

After a year with the Los Angeles Rams and his years with the Minnesota Vikings and Randle, he won a pair of Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos in the late 90s. He finished his career with the Indianapolis Colts, guiding the duo of Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis, helping them win the Super Bowl in 2006, his third.