Former Cleveland Browns Running Back Peyton Hillis Speaks Out On His Time In Northeast Ohio

BrandonLittle

Peyton Hillis played two of his seven NFL seasons in Cleveland, a place where he was able to find the most success in his career. Seven years in the NFL, often more of a full back than a running back.

In 2010 Cleveland found something in the 240 pound running back who started 14 games. Hillis rumbled for nearly 1,200 yards with the Browns, including 11 touchdowns. Cleveland wasn’t very good then, but fans were excited at the time to have a different style running back make things look easy. Hillis was more of a full back who was handed the ball a TON.

Hillis was never able to find that production again, going on to play in Kansas City and then with the New York Giants. Hillis went on 92.3 with Bull and Fox and said "I wish I would've retired in Cleveland; I wish that I could've played there 10 more years". Just goes to show the love he had for the city that really cherished him.


With such statements it’s obvious that Hillis loved his time in Cleveland, where he was playing his best football. He was applauded by the fans for his tough running and often lowering his shoulder. Not many running backs run the ball as hard as Hillis did that 2010 season, which was special for him. Even if he was a one hit wonder for just a year, he was one of the more exciting players Cleveland has seen in the last 15 years. 

