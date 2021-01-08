Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Myles Garrett, Jack Conklin Named 1st Team All-Pro, Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller 2nd Team

The Associated Press named Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and offensive tackle Jack Conklin First Team All-Pro and guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller Second Team.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and right tackle Jack Conklin were named to the Associated Press First Team All-Pro this year while both of the team's guards, Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller were named to the second team. 

Garrett was expected to be one of the edge rushers in the NFL this season and did not disappoint while Conklin was signed as a free agent and has delivered everything the team has hoped.

Garrett was as dominant as any player in the league this season, not only causing havoc for opposing quarterbacks, but causing game changing turnovers along the way. Recording 12 sacks and four forced fumbles, the only thing that could slow down Garrett this season was COVID-19, which caused him to miss a pair of games and then dealt with lingering lung issues the rest of the season.

After 9.5 sacks in the first nine games, Garrett recorded just 2.5 in the last five.

Conklin was the first of two big free agent signings in the offseason along with tight end Austin Hooper as the Browns finished building their offensive line. Jedrick Wills was drafted with the 10th pick of the first round and that became the identity for the Browns, leading the way to their 11-5 season.

Despite Conkin's great season, he was not named to the Pro Bowl, earning the far greater reward.

Bitonio has been to the Pro Bowl the last three seasons and this is his third season in a row where he's been Second Team All-Pro. The longest tenured member of the Browns is starting to put himself in rarified air compared to the rest of the league.

Teller was one of the breakout stars of the NFL this year. Entering the season with questions about run blocking and functional strength, Teller was as dominant as any offensive lineman in the league this season. The only issue that prevented him from being a first team selection was injuries. Teller unfortunately missed seven games due to two separate injuries including a calf strain and an ankle injury.

The Browns only had one offensive lineman named to the Pro Bowl in Bitonio, but three were named All-Pro.

