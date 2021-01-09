Myles Garrett on matchup with Steelers: ‘I am going to play like my hair's on fire and I’ll never get another chance’

Myles Garrett is getting his first taste of the playoffs in just a couple days, as are many members of the Browns organization. Garrett is excited and isn’t shying away from the competition.

Myles Garrett added an All-Pro asterisk beside his name earlier today and then met with media following the Browns final practice before their first playoff game in nearly 20 years. Garrett had just one thing to say about this crazy week, “just win”.

At this point the Browns have nothing to lose and can go out there Sunday and lay it all out on the line, hoping it is enough. A crazy week of COVID-19 spread has hampered any pre-game preparations the team takes throughout the week normally. It is not ideal at all to practice just once before a playoff game. It is exactly what Cleveland is facing though and they will have to overcome the adversity if they want to win.

Garrett said, “practice was good, we needed a day under our belts to get everything refined”.

The star defensive end hasn’t always had it easy in Cleveland, his first couple of years in Northeast Ohio entailed a ton of losing. Garrett sounds excited to be in this position and he should be.

“There's going to be excitement. It is going to be a weight off my shoulders to finally get here. I've got to play like it's my last, I am going to play like my hair's on fire and I'll never get another chance at it.”

After dealing with complications from COVID-19 for awhile, Garrett pointed out that he is on track and feeling better.

“I feel pretty good, I feel like you'll be able to see on Sunday that I look like I did at the beginning of the season.”

Odds have not been in Cleveland’s favor much at all over the last couple of decades. That does not change Sunday and Garrett knows that.

“We've been in the underdog role all year, since I've been here, nothing has changed, our backs are against the wall and we're going to fight off it.”

Cleveland may be without their head coach and multiple players that play a vital role on Sunday, Garrett believes that they still have what it takes to take care of business.