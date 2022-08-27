Skip to main content

Grant Delpit Leaves Game, Heads to Locker Room with Trainers

Third-year safety Grant Delpit left the game against the Chicago Bears in the Cleveland Browns preseason finale. He did not return.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit charged up the field to take away a run to the outside, which ended up being a play-action pass the other way. He ended up going low to take out the back and did not get up. Delpit would end up walking off the field with trainers straight into the medial tent briefly before heading back to the locker room, all of which took place in a span of a few minutes.

It's being called a hip injury, his return called questionable. Delpit is not going to return to this game, but the fact it was called questionable might offer some hope that the injury is only minor. The Browns have two weeks to prepare for their opening game against the Carolina Panthers.

Delpit has received rave reviews for his performance in training camp. After a strong second half finish to last year, he was able to enjoy a full offseason heathy and made the most of it. No player has come up more in terms of being a potential breakout player than Delpit.

Unfortunately for Delpit, injuries have marred the start of his NFL career. His rookie season was wiped out by an Achilles' injury that impacted him into his second season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Currently, Richard LeCounte III is the next man up at safety. A sixth-round pick from a year ago, LeCounte has flashed potential with his speed to close and ball skills. Depending on how cuts go, the Browns might be looking for additional help at that position, an issue that is only highlighted by Delpit's hip issue in this game.

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

0D893343-C116-4D57-8766-BF6FC7C3911F
News

WATCH: Cade York Drills 70 Yard Field Goal Pregame

By Brandon Little
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws a pass during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

How to Watch: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

By Brandon Little
Browns Training Camp Helmet
Featured Content

Browns Active Roster Projection: Predicting the Initial 53

By Pete Smith
Aug 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

New Podcast - First Two Browns Preseason Games

By Pete Smith
8FA102B8-C36A-4B56-968F-90FD9CBEA76E
News

Browns Make Decision on Playing Starters Against Bears

By Brandon Little
FDB9515E-3A49-4F87-83BB-0859C59A6811
News

Cleveland Browns to Induct Joe Thomas, Darrel Brewster into Legends Program

By Brandon Little
Browns center JC Tretter (64) blocks for Baker Mayfield during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] BrownsTretter
News

Former Browns Center JC Tretter Announces Retirement

By Brandon Little
Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks to the bench during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Myles Garrett Talks Facing Baker Mayfield Week 1

By Brandon Little