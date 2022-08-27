Grant Delpit Leaves Game, Heads to Locker Room with Trainers

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit charged up the field to take away a run to the outside, which ended up being a play-action pass the other way. He ended up going low to take out the back and did not get up. Delpit would end up walking off the field with trainers straight into the medial tent briefly before heading back to the locker room, all of which took place in a span of a few minutes.

It's being called a hip injury, his return called questionable. Delpit is not going to return to this game, but the fact it was called questionable might offer some hope that the injury is only minor. The Browns have two weeks to prepare for their opening game against the Carolina Panthers.

Delpit has received rave reviews for his performance in training camp. After a strong second half finish to last year, he was able to enjoy a full offseason heathy and made the most of it. No player has come up more in terms of being a potential breakout player than Delpit.

Unfortunately for Delpit, injuries have marred the start of his NFL career. His rookie season was wiped out by an Achilles' injury that impacted him into his second season.

Currently, Richard LeCounte III is the next man up at safety. A sixth-round pick from a year ago, LeCounte has flashed potential with his speed to close and ball skills. Depending on how cuts go, the Browns might be looking for additional help at that position, an issue that is only highlighted by Delpit's hip issue in this game.