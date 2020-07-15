BrownsDigest
Grant Delpit Signs Rookie Deal, Completes Browns Draft Class

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns completed their 2020 draft class by officially getting second round pick Grant Delpit under contract.

Delpit will immediately compete for a spot at safety, like free safety with veteran Andrew Sendejo. The Browns do intend to use three safeties at times and have mentioned the possibility that Delpit could also contribute in the slot, which is something he did at LSU in addition to playing a deep safety position.

Sendejo is a credible safety and it may depend entirely on how quickly Delpit can adapt to the NFL, having had to learn through a virtual offseason that will have limited practice reps. Ultimately, the Browns are planning on Delpit take over that position and it's entirely a question of when.

Delpit was believed to be a lock first round pick coming into the 2019 collegiate season. Playing through injury as well as seeing his play drop off from the elite level he set the previous year, he dropped into the second round where the Browns were all too happy to select him.

The Browns are betting on the fact that healthy, Delpit will at least be a very good player, hoping he can get to the level he showed in 2018 where he was arguably the best defensive player in the nation.

Delpit has been lauded for his intelligence, ability to process and see the game. He has prototypical size and shows excellent athleticism. The issue for him has been tackling consistently, which has at times been downright dreadful. Nevertheless, his ability to cause turnovers can be a game changer. They are hoping he can be to safety what Denzel Ward is to corner in their defense.

