Greedy Williams to IR With Nerve Injury, Wyatt Teller Week to Week

Much as he did last week, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had to begin his Monday press conference coming off a victory by updating injury situations with a few of his players.

First, they put corner Greedy Williams on injured reserve with the shoulder injury he suffered at the end of training camp. The shoulder has not responded the way they thought it would and is being called a nerve injury, which could help explain the slow healing issue.

Williams has practiced in a limited capacity at points, but with no timeline on a recovery, they went ahead and put him on injured reserve to free up a roster spot. It helps that the Browns have gotten quality play out of Terrance Mitchell in his absence and Kevin Johnson is back and playing well.

Wyatt Teller suffered a calf injury against the Indianapolis Colts. It was called a calf strain last night, but they were waiting on an MRI Monday. It's being called a week to week recovery, so his status for the Pittsburgh Steelers seems doubtful, but not impossible.

Jacob Phillips did indeed hurt the same knee he had injured previously, but they won't have an update until later this week. The last time he was hurt, he ended up in a massive cast only to end up missing a few weeks.

Stefanski is hopeful Olivier Vernon, Larry Ogunjobi and Karl Joseph will be able to play this week against the Steelers. Ronnie Harrison suffered a concussion in Joseph's absence against the Colts while the Browns are simply thin at defensive tackle. Ogunjobi is a good option at nose, but the team has a number of players battling maladies at that position.

Vernon played against the Colts and was able to make an impact, but suffered a groin injury at the end of the game. That was the healthiest the defensive end position has been since week one of the season. They likely won't get everyone back to close to 100 percent until after the bye week.