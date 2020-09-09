SI.com
Browns Sign T Greg Senat, RB John Kelly to Practice Squad

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns announced the addition of offensive tackle Greg Senat to their practice squad. There is also a report from Matt Zenitz of al.com that the Browns are rounding out their practice squad with running back John Kelly.

Senat is a former basketball player from Wagner that took to football late in his collegiate career. He's tall, but tested really slow, running almost a 5.4 at the combine before getting slightly under a 5.3 at Pro Day. He did turn in a solid 3-cone time of 7.41, suggesting good balance and hips.

Senat was a sixth round pick in 2018 for the Baltimore Ravens. He spent 2018 with the Ravens and 2019 he was claimed off of waivers by the Kansas City Chiefs. Both seasons ended with Senat on injured reserve.

Senat was among the four players the Browns designated protected along with kicker Cody Parkey, quarterback Garrett Gilbert and safety Jovante Moffatt. A concept introduced this year, other teams can't sign a player being protected for that week.

Kelly was a pretty impressive running back at Tennessee, but he did not test particularly well. Compact, but dense, Kelly demonstrated reasonable explosion but did now showcase much in the way of speed.

In two years with the Los Angeles Rams, Kelly appeared in a total of eight games. carrying the ball a total of 30 times for 83 yards.

Kelly is the third running back the Browns have signed to the practice squad at this point along with Dontrell Hilliard and Benny LeMay.

