Here's What Happened at Day 12 of Browns Training Camp
A pivotal week of practice began with the Cleveland Browns taking the field in Berea before packing things up and heading to Philadelphia to another round of joint practices.
The two sessions against the defending Super Bowl champions are expected to be critical in settling the QB competition, among other spots on the roster. Here's everything you missed at Day 12 of Browns training camp.
Injury Report
Monday's practice really started with some unfortunate news as head coach Kevin Stefanski presented a pretty ominous update on undrafted rookie Luke Floriea. The Kent State grad and Mentor native left Friday's preseason game with a hamstring injury.
Despite the fact that he told the media after the game that he would be okay, Stefanski called the injury "serious." Minutes later, the team announced he was being waived with an injury designation. It brought an end to one of the feel good stories of camp.
Other injury notes included Zak Zinter practicing with the team despite not traveling to Carolina with an undisclosed injury. Meanwhile, rookie CB LaMareon James is in the concussion protocol. Mohamoud Diabate remained off on the side. Greg Newsome II was in pads, but still sitting out team drills while he nurses a shoulder injury. Kenny Pickett remained limited with his hamstring injury.
QB Competition Update
Monday was proof that despite Shedeur Sander's breakout performance on Friday night, the Browns are sticking to their process with this QB competition.
Joe Flacco handled every single one of the first team reps on Monday, at least during 11-on-11 work. The 7-on-7 first team reps were reserved exclusively for Pickett, who is still nursing a hamstring issue. It's unclear if he'll be very involved in this week's joint practices or not.
Anyway, Flacco seems cemented in the No. 1 role. He looked steady (per usual) and tossed a pair of touchowns on the day.
Dillon Gabriel made his return to 11-on-11 drills and was rotating between the twos and threes with Shedeur Sanders, which is perhaps a slight change from the time he spent with the first team prior to tweaking his hamstring.
In general, Monday felt like one of the best days of camp as a whole for the third-round pick. He had a touchdown pass to tight end Brenden Bates in 7-on-7 work, which featured a nifty one-handed catch from Bates. He tossed another one to Diontae Johnson in 11-on-11s in the red zone. If healthy, this could be his week to show what he can do between the joint practices and Saturday's preseason game with the Eagles.
That bring us to Sanders, who continued to make the most of his reps with the twos and threes. His best throw of the day was easily a touchdown pass to Gage Larvadain on an out-and-up route in the back corner of the end zone during 7-on-7s, He turned a bad snap during an end-of-half drill into a nice gain with a dart to Johnson in the middle of the field.
He and Gabriel are bound to garner a lot of attention down in Philly.
Play of the Day
There was a lot to choose from today, but Gabriel's touchdown to Johnson gets the nod today. The play started with some orbit motion from Harold Fannin. Jr., who gets the attention of safety Christopher Edmonds. Johnson streaks right through the middle of the defense and into the space Edmonds vacated for the score.
Also one of the best passes thrown by Gabriel all camp.
Player of the Day
Any of the QBs would have been a worthy nomination. Even thought about giving it to a group today, but Myles Garrett was a problem today. On one play he met rookie running back Dylan Sampson in the backfield and very unassumingly tossed him to the ground. He also was also in on a number of plays that likely would have ended in sacks.
The Browns o-line is surely relieved to get a break from having to block Garrett. For the rest of the week, he's the Eagles problem.
Quote of the Day
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on how much game-planning is going on during the preseason:
"I think what we're trying to do is you want your guys to have core concepts that they can go out and play fast and there's not a lot of thinking. I mean, we've been through our installs I think six times, so they've heard it so many times. So especially the first two games, we want to keep it very, very simple. Third game, you game plan, you give them a game plan. You may not call all those plays in the game, but you want them to go through the process of hearing all those play calls and hey, this is a new concept that we're going to introduce to you guys. So you do go through that process in the third game, but the first two are very, very basic."
What's Next?
The Browns hit the road on Tuesday as they fly to Philadelphia for two more joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday, before they face the Eagles in Saturday's preseason game.