How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

BrandonLittle

The Cleveland Browns will travel to the Steel city today to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North matchup. In fact, this will be the most highly anticipated game between these two teams in a long time. With a combined record of 8-1, there is a lot to play for early in the season still. Cleveland is coming off a win over the Indianapolis Colts by the score of 32 to 23.

There was a defensive touchdown by way of a pick-six from Ronnie Harrison. Harrison will be sitting out this one with the Steelers due to the concussion protocol. Cleveland’s passing attack was great in the first half against the Colts, it will need to do the same against Pittsburgh, except for four quarters. Kareem Hunt will need to run the ball well again, Cleveland will need the offense to stay hot overall and that starts by slowing down the Steelers pass rush. The key in this one is to see if the Browns secondary can keep Pittsburgh wideouts in check, Cleveland’s secondary has struggled a ton. Myles Garrett returns to Pittsburgh, Cleveland will look to get him after number seven early and often. Sunday afternoon.

Pittsburgh is heading into this one at 4-0 on the season. The Steelers have played one less game due to a postponement due to COVID-19. Ben Roethlisberger is back and healthy this season, it is showing. Roethlisberger has 10 touchdowns on the season to just one interception. However, David Decastro will miss this one for Pittsburgh, so the offensive line will be just a little bit lesser. The one to watch in this one is rookie Chase Claypool who leads the team in yards and receiving touchdowns. The Steelers will be without Diontae Johnson who has been important in their passing game, too. The running game hasn’t been okay for the Steelers, but they’re better suited for the pass. It will be interesting to see how often the stingy Pittsburgh defense can get the ball into the hands of their offense.

Sunday will be a chance for the Cleveland Browns to win their fourth straight game, as it will be for the Colts as well. For Cleveland, 4-1 is something that Browns fans have not seen in 26 years.

  • When: Sunday, October 18th
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

The Browns and Steelers game will call for CBS’s top game crew consisting of Tony Romo, Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson.

Also, the game can be streamed on NFL Game Pass later. If watching on an app is your thing, check out the CBS app. You can even break down the game with all-22 if you want to.

If listening to the radio is your go to, maybe you drive semi or just not around a screen, we have you covered. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX all will be airing the game over the radio for your convenience as always. 

