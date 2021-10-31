Browns Jack Conklin Ruled Out With Elbow Injury

In the second quarter of the game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, Browns right tackle Jack Conklin sustained an elbow injury that has caused him to be ruled out almost immediately.

Cleveland Browns right tackle Jack Conklin went down with an apparent arm injury. The cart immediately came out but was unnecessary as Conklin walked off the field and into the medical tent briefly before heading to the locker room before being ruled out of the game almost immediately, which is never a good sign.

After multiple games where the Browns were down one, if not both starting tackles, this was the healthiest the offensive line had been since the start of the season. Jedrick Wills sustained an ankle injury in the season debut, had been battling that for the past two months.

Conklin had been dealing with a knee injury that kept him out the previous two games. Now this game is in doubt and his future is a question mark.

Against the Denver Broncos, a healthier Wills was able to play moving Blake Hance to right tackle. Hance played pretty well in that game and will take over at that spot once again in this one.

The severity of the injury to Conklin is unclear, but Hance will likely be the right tackle for the foreseeable future. He has gotten significantly better with reps, which is critical as the Brown need their protection to hold up if they want to make a move in the standings.

The Browns were relatively healthy entering this game, but Conklin joins running back Kareem Hunt and Donovan Peoples-Jones as notable players on offense out with injuries.

READ MORE: Baker Mayfield's Injury and Impact on Future Contract