If Jets Want To Move Jamal Adams, Browns Would Have To Consider It

With everything the Cleveland Browns have done to transform their defense, both in terms of personnel as well as philosophy this offseason, New York Jets safety Jamal Adams would fit in perfectly and would put the Browns one step closer to completing their collection of LSU Tigers.

Adams wants to be a Jet for life and would like a contract extension to prove it, giving him peace of mind. The Jets led by general manager Joe Douglas are more inclined to wait, which is leading to the same reports of friction as there were last year. And just like last year, there are trade rumors with Adams with the idea that trading the star safety could provide them the assets necessary to help speed up their rebuild.

If the Jets are willing to trade Adams, there will be a number of teams interested in his services, but the Browns are a more compelling possibility than they were when it came to Adams last year or even two months ago.

When the Browns made the move to Andrew Berry as general manager and Kevin Stefanski as head coach, the team shifted their defensive philosophy, putting far less emphasis on the linebacker position, making the secondary and safety position a higher priority. The Browns took care of their biggest hole, addressing left tackle. They also just selected Grant Delpit in the NFL Draft with the hope he becomes their answer at free safety and a big reason they added him was his versatility, able to contribute in a number of different roles.

Adams offers much of the same versatility while being a far more reliable tackler that would play the strong. He can play on the back end, up in the box or in the slot, depending on the situation, occasionally operating as a linebacker. Both Adams and Delpit have prototypical size. If Delpit can play close to the level he displayed as a sophomore at LSU, where he was the best defensive back in the country, it could give the Browns the best safety tandem in the NFL.

The key that makes Adams a possibility for the Browns is his salary this season, only set to earn $3.59 million if he were traded. The Browns have a significant amount of salary cap room deliberately. They want to be able to roll it over into 2021, so they can sign Myles Garrett to his lucrative contract extension and still be able to be an aggressive team in free agency or trades.

Adams would earn less than Terrance Mitchell is scheduled to make this year at $3.66 million and if the Browns opt to keep undrafted free agent A.J. Green over him, it would make a trade for Adams cap neutral this season. The fifth-year option is already picked up and is $9.86 million, which is perfectly reasonable for Adams. A contract extension would be part of the negotiation, but that's not likely a problem for the Browns as they have some avenues for cap relief coming in the next few seasons.

That's the difference between adding a player such as Adams compared to trading for Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue or Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris. Harris has since signed his franchise tender and is no longer an option, but beyond the draft assets the Browns would give up to acquire those players, it's the massive salary the Browns want to avoid in 2020, then unable to rollover it over into 2021.

From that aspect, Adams threads the needle perfectly for the Browns, offering a premier talent that fits exactly what they want to do defensively while making zero impact on their financial flexibility next season. It's entirely about cost in trade and what it would take for the Jets to move their biggest star. It's likely more than just a first round pick. It could rise to the level of what the Browns gave up to acquire Odell Beckham, which included a first round pick, a third round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers.

The Browns could speed up their build on defense, adding another star in the secondary to go with Denzel Ward. Along with Garrett, it would give them a third foundation player on that side of the ball. There are countless reasons that it would make sense for the Browns to go this route, but it depends on if the Jets would actually be willing to move Adams and what they would require back for him.