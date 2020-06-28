Jason Tarver On Rookie: "Jacobs Is a Very Smart, Productive Young Man"

BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns linebackers coach Jason Tarver answered a few questions about rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips, selected in the third round out of LSU. As with most everyone in the draft class, Tarver noted his intelligence on multiple occasions, describing as someone who is ambitious, looking to learn as much as possible.

Phillips was a productive linebacker that saw the game at a high level for the Bayou Bengals. He wasn't asked to do a significant amount in coverage, but he processed what was going on well at only 21 years old.

One of the noteworthy points made by Tarver, even if it wasn't terribly surprising, is that all the linebacker positions are open, so everyone has a shot to start, including the rookie.

That doesn't change the fact that because of the complications due to COVID-19, it will be more difficult for a rookie to come in and make an immediate impact. The reps they've lost without OTAs and minicamps could prove a massive hurdle for rookies across the NFL to overcome this year.

And whoever is going to start needs as many reps as possible, so if a player falls behind early, they could end up buried in an effort to be prepared to battle for wins on a shortened time frame.

Phillips played the weak side linebacker position at LSU and that appears to be where the Browns want to put him, but they are cross training everyone to play any spot. He was able to lead the team in tackles this past year.

