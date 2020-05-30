BrownsDigest
J.C. Tretter Encourages NFL Players To Speak Out Against Racism, For Everyone To Listen

Pete Smith

As players such as Carson Wentz, Joe Burrow and any number of prominent NFL players have found ways to make their voices heard in regards to systematic racism in the United States as they watch what has gone on in Minneapolis this week, NFLPA President and Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter released his own statement.

While others were largely speaking for themselves, Tretter spoke as an individual as well as from a broader perspective as the chief executive of the players association in the NFL.

In short, Tretter notes that any reluctance players have to speak out because of how it may be portrayed is dwarfed by what minorities in this country, including many of their teammates, have experienced in their lives and continue to face.

The death of George Floyd was a crystallization of everything that minorities have been trying to get across to people, while so many either ignored them or criticized them when they spoke. What Tretter is doing is encouraging players to speak out loudly enough and in large enough numbers that the NFL as a league and the country as a whole will not be able to ignore them.

Tretter's statement also comes at the same time the NFL has released a statement from Roger Goodell, which has been meant with a significant amount of cynicism given the events of his tenure as commissioner. 

The most notable example is the league's handling of Colin Kaepernick, who was effectively blackballed when he was quietly protesting this very issue by taking a knee during the national anthem. 

Tretter is trying to encourage more dialoque. More speaking out from those who feel they have something to say, but maybe just as importantly, the Browns center is encouraging people to do more listening. Maybe then people will have a better understanding and then be more inclined to encourage change for the sake of a more just society.

Colin Kaepernick Took A Knee So George Floyd Wouldn't

The death of George Floyd and the proceeding events that have taken place in Minneapolis touch on everything former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled in an effort to protest.

Pete Smith

Joe Woods On Linebackers: "I Know Mentally They Can Handle It. It Is Just Physically, What Are They Capable Of Doing?”

The linebacker position is arguably the biggest question mark on the Cleveland Browns roster and defensive coordinator Joe Woods answered questions about that group during a conference call on Thursday with local media.

Pete Smith

Browns Target Monday To Reopen Facility, Enter Phase One Of Employee Return

The Cleveland Browns released a statement announcing they intend to start phase one of opening their facility and returning some of their employees to work.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Promote Glenn Cook to Vice President of Player Personnel

The Cleveland Browns have made a promotion within their front office, a familiar name that has been with the team a few years.

BrandonLittle

Peter Smith

Joe Woods On Defensive Scheme: "We Better Knock The Run Out"

With the offseason largely accounted for, new Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods was asked what he wanted to do with his scheme in a conference call on Thursday.

Pete Smith

Joe Woods On Defensive Line: "I Feel Really Good About It"

New Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods had a conference call on Thursday with the local media and responded to questions about the team's defensive line headed into 2020.

Pete Smith

Joe Woods Hints At Minimized Linebacker Position In 2020 Browns Defense

On his conference call with the local media Thursday, Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator hinted at a minimized linebacker position in his defensive scheme, favoring having an extra safety on the field.

Pete Smith

XFL With Opportunity to Thrive As Colleges Wrestle With Ethics

There are rumblings of potential suitors looking to purchase the XFL. In light of the issues college football is sifting through due to COVID-19, the XFL has an opportunity to step in and thrive while college football has ended the charade of the student athlete.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield On Kevin Stefanski: "It Is A Very Deliberate Message, And He Has Everybody Believing In That On The Staff"

On a conference call with the local media Thursday, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had a chance to weigh in on the additions to the roster this year as well as impressions of head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield: "If I Play Better, Our Team Is Going To Do Better. I Put That Pressure On Myself. It Does Not Matter What Year It Is."

On a conference call with the local media Wednesday, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield fielded a number of questions about himself, where he is in his career and what this coming year means.

Pete Smith