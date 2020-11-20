SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Jedrick Wills Wins NFL Rookie of the Week

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns rookie offensive tackle Jedrick Wills was named the NFL's Rookie of the Week for his performance against the Houston Texans.

Wills, who has been a pretty solid rookie, but has largely gone under the radar in this offensive class, gets some validation from the NFL as he continues to improve and contributes to one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.

With two rookie quarterbacks playing well this season in Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers taking up most of the oxygen in the room when it comes to the rookies, plus players like Chase Claypool making spectacular plays on a weekly basis.

Even when there is talk about the offensive tackle class that was so impressive coming into the league, Mekhi Becton of the New York Jets receives a lot of attention because he's just so impressive physically and Tristan Wirfs has been great for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wills has thrived as a pass protector in his rookie season. He's been reliable in protecting Mayfield's blind side with some occasional blips, but steady improvement over the course of the year. Wills has to continue to improve as a run blocker, but he's fit well within the Browns offensive scheme to this point.

It really wasn't an issue when the season started, but no one is really talking about the fact he had never played left tackle before this season anymore. He's simply a left tackle.

It's important to remember that as Wills earns this recognition, he's only 21 years old.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns Won't Have Myles Garrett Against Eagles - What Plan B?

The Cleveland Browns found out Friday morning they would be without Myles Garrett against the Philadelphia Eagles, so they must turn to Plan B.

Pete Smith

Browns Adjust to Losing Myles Garrett On Fly, Eagles Will Be Without Pair of Coaches Sunday

Friday, the Cleveland Browns had linebacker Mack Wilson back on the practice field as both he and Wyatt Teller are listed as questionable while the Philadelphia Eagles will be without two coaches on Sunday.

Pete Smith

by

Peppertoni

Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans -- Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns host the Houston Texans in their week ten matchup. Check for live updates of the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Myles Garrett Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Out Sunday, Likely Out Next Week

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that a player tested positive for COVID-19 and pass rusher Myles Garrett has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Pete Smith

Mack Wilson Misses Practice With Hip Injury, J.C. Tretter Returns, Eagles Deal With COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns practiced without linebacker Mack Wilson due to a hip injury while the Philadelphia Eagles dealt with COVID-19 issues that forced them to practice without four players between the active roster and the practice squad.

Pete Smith

Unclear If Cleveland Browns Will Have To Deal With Philadelphia’s Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz has been limited in practice, but is in the 21 day window where he can be activated to play in a game. It is up in the air if he will return to action against the Cleveland Browns.

BrandonLittle

How the Browns Beat the Eagles

The Cleveland Browns host the Philadelphia Eagles looking for their seventh win of the season, which would eclipse their win total from 2019. How they do it.

Pete Smith

Eagles Player Test Positive For COVID-19, Two Players Classified Close Contacts

Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that a player tested positive for COVID-19 and two players were identified as close contacts, which may force all three to miss the game against the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Browns Tried to Claim Takk McKinley Again, LS Charley Hughlett Cleared to Return to Practice

The Cleveland Browns attempted to claim pass rusher Takkarist McKinley on waivers a second time after he was made available a second time in a week. The team also has cleared long snapper Charley Hughlett to return to practice.

Pete Smith

Browns Down A Total of Five at Practice, None Due to Injury

In preparation for their game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cleveland Browns practiced on Wednesday down five players, but only two that were eligible to participate. Neither was due to injury.

Pete Smith