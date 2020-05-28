BrownsDigest
Joe Woods Hints At Minimized Linebacker Position In 2020 Browns Defense

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods held a conference call with the media on Thursday and the aspect that stood out most if what he said in regards to the linebacker position. When Woods wasn't specifically saying that the Browns were going to try to have fewer of them on the field regularly, he was perhaps lowering expectations on what should be expected from them this season.

Sione Takitaki, last year's third round pick, has said he's primarily learning the weak side linebacker position. Jacob Phillips has said that he's primarily focused on playing the weak side linebacker position. That is the position that both played at their respective colleges, although those roles were dramatically different.

B.J. Goodson stands out as a middle linebacker geared toward stopping the run. Mack Wilson's role seemingly would be to fill in where Goodson cannot in terms of the passing game.

Woods mentioned that he was having all the linebackers crosstrain. This is not necessarily a bad thing on its face. Injuries happen and guys need to be able to step up and fill in, but it also means that players don't have a real position yet.

“That is a good question. Right now, we are giving them some primary positions to learn, but coach (linebackers coach) Coach (Jason) Tarver and (senior defensive assistant) Coach (Ben) Bloom are really trying to cross-train most of the linebackers. This is going to be a situation where once we get on the field and we start running our defense, it is going to be how well they fit in a specific position. Are they capable of making plays, based on the scheme? It is going to be something we are going to have to feel out once we get back for training camp. I will tell you what, all of those guys in the meetings really have been doing a good job so I know mentally they can handle it. It is just physically, what are they capable of doing?”

As an example, when Joe Schobert was with the Browns last year, everyone knew he was the middle linebacker. On any given play, he was in the game and he was the MIKE. Woods may not intend it to sound this way, but the reality is that none of the current linebackers are entrenched anywhere. This is one of the biggest questions for the Browns in training camp, because no one knows where anyone is going to play, let alone start.

Further, Woods went on to explain that he wants to transition to a Dime system. That would have four defensive linemen, six defensive backs and just one linebacker on the field. Woods noted it would take time, but said the goal was to have three safeties on the field consistently.

I would like to transition into a dime system, but it is going to be something that is going to take time to get into, just because of getting their reps. Eventually, I would like to have a nickel package, where we have two linebackers on the field, but also, just to create better matchups and be a little bit more diverse in our scheme, I would like to get to a dime package, where we are putting an extra safety on the field.”

This should come as no surprise given the amount of investment the Browns have made at the safety position. They signed Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo in free agency, then drafted Grant Delpit in the second round of the draft. The Browns still have a utility player with experience both at free safty as well as the slot in Sheldrick Redwine, who fits into what Woods wants to do.

Everything the Browns have done this offseason has been to minimize the importance of the linebacker position. They released Chris Kirksey, let Joe Schobert leave in free agency and signed a cheap free agent in Goodson, drafted a third round pick in Phillips.

If the Browns find great players at the position, which is certainly what they'd like to do, not unlike what the 49ers were able to do with Dre Greenlaw as a rookie last year, then they will incorporate them into the defensive structure. If they have good players, they will use them, but Woods really seemed to lower what should've already been pretty low expectations for a group of linebackers without a single proven entity.

