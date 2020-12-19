Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Former Browns GM John Dorsey Working For Eagles As Consultant

Mike Garofolo of NFL Network notes that former Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey is currently working as a consultant with the Philadelphia Eagles, which has a number of interesting angles to it.
The Philadelphia Eagles have apparently had former Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs general manager John Dorsey in their employ for the past few months as a consultant according to Mike Garofolo of NFL Network.

Beyond simply noting the fact that Dorsey does indeed continue to find gainful employment in the NFL, it stands out that Dorsey is working with the Eagles and Howie Roseman.

Roseman hired Browns GM Andrew Berry away as the vice president of football operations. Berry credits the move, albeit a brief one, in his further development as an executive before returning to the Browns as general manager.

In some ways, Berry was leaving the Browns not only for an opportunity to learn from Roseman, but also due to some philosophical differences in the way the Browns were operating under then general manager John Dorsey.

While Dorsey did listen to Berry, he had his own handpicked advisors like Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith and a collective mindset that disagreed with Berry as well as Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta. They relied on gut more than evidence and ignored cutting edge scouting techniques in favor of traditional ones.

Perhaps the Eagles have brought him in specifically for the viewpoint of someone who honed their skills dating back to the 90s to weigh against some of their new school methodology. 

It's theoretically possible that Dorsey has realized that being a scouting dinosaur puts him behind the curve if he hopes to get another job and needs to at least consider the possibilities of what teams like the Browns are doing in order to keep up as well. His name has been mentioned as a possibility for some openings this offseason whether he's a real contender or not.

It's just bizarre how things work out as the Browns are in great shape while the Eagles are currently in turmoil with constant speculation about the job statuses of both Roseman and head coach Doug Pederson.

Feb 28, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey speaks to the media during the 2019 NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
