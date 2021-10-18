    • October 18, 2021
    Browns Kareem Hunt, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Expected to Miss Several Weeks, Be Placed on Injured Reserve

    As expected, Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt will miss games, but far less than most feared after he went down with a non-contact injury against Arizona Cardinals. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah suffered a high ankle sprain and will be out a significant chunk of time as well.
    Author:

    According to head coach Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is expected to miss several weeks due to a calf injury he suffered against the Arizona Cardinals, likely to be placed on injured reserve. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will also be out an estimated four to six weeks with a high ankle sprain he suffered near the end of the game.

    Another injury to player for the Browns to add to a long list, especially when it comes to the offensive side of the ball, Hunt's news is better than expected news.

    When Hunt initially went down, it was a non-contact injury and he was grabbing at his calf, which looked like it could be an Achilles' injury, which would not have only ended his season, but might have dramatically impacted his remaining career.

    So in that sense, this news is a relief. Nevertheless, the Browns lose another player that contributes heavily on offense, a unit that is already undermanned and they need to find a way to start stacking wins.

    Hunt was not only helpful as a runner, but he was valuable in the passing game, averaging 5.86 yards per touch on offense.

    If Hunt were only to miss three games, he could be back as early as week 10 when the Browns take on the New England Patriots. The Browns may be looking at a more realistic target as November 28th when the Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens in the first of back to back games separated by a bye week.

    Meanwhile, the rookie linebacker's injury is pretty devastating. JOK had found a way to make significant contributions despite being a rookie with question marks about how viable he could be early. He found a way to make an impact and brought a new dynamic to the defense.

    The problem for JOK is that his game is predicated on speed, so a high ankle sprain may take longer for him to beat than players at other positions. It largely comes down to pain tolerance at some level, it is remarkably painful and makes it harder for a player to explode off their foot, which is critical to his game.

    Malcolm Smith, who had been filling in at middle linebacker, will likely go back to weak side linebacker and man the position along with Mack Wilson. Elijah Lee may need to step in and play at times for Anthony Walker in the middle.

    READ MORE: Donovan Peoples-Jones Shines in Lopsided Browns Defeat

    Oct 17, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) leaves the field on a cart after being injured during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) hauls in a touchdown pass between Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (7) late in the first half of an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 1
    Donovan Peoples-Jones Shines in Lopsided Browns Defeat

    E85F4476-EA2A-47D2-9E4D-0069C1CF6CC9
    Winners & Losers: Arizona Cardinals Boat Race Cleveland Browns

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) lands awkwardly on his injured left shoulder as he is brought down by Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the second half of an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 6
    With Every Reason to Add Help in Pass Protection, Browns Often Roll the Dice

    Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs the ball against Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to Have MRI

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to make a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 2
    Arizona Cardinals Loss is Browns Season in a Nutshell

    Kareem Hunt Should be Cleveland Browns X-Factor
    Kareem Hunt Carted to Locker Room With Calf Injury

    Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Baker Mayfield Re-injures Left Shoulder, Returns to Game

