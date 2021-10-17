    • October 18, 2021
    Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to Have MRI

    The Cleveland Browns injury issues continue with the announcement that linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is having an MRI on his ankle Monday.
    Author:

    Cleveland Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah left the game against the Arizona Cardinals with an ankle injury and will have an MRI Monday. In a game where both quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left the game and came back with shoulder injuries and running back Kareem Hunt left the game on a cart due to a calf injury.

    Between the timing of the injury and the sheer amount of injuries the Browns dealt with, it seemed to go under the radar. It's just the latest in a plague of injuries that have at least hampered the Browns.

    JOK also had to be checked out last week when he suffered a throat contusion against the Los Angeles Chargers. That resulted in a trip to a local hospital before getting cleared to travel back to Cleveland.

    This appears to be more serious. It could be something like a high ankle sprain, but regardless of the type of injury, a loss of speed a significant problem for JOK's game. That's such a critical part to who he is, so much like a corner in that respect, he will likely be held out longer than other positions would.

    Should JOK miss time, the Browns will likely play a combination of Malcolm Smith and Mack Wilson in the weak side linebacker spot until he's healthy.

    JOK has had a major impact on the Browns defense as a rookie, adding a speed and dynamic element that works great with their defensive line, which has both size and speed.

    Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs the ball against Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
