Karl Joseph Signs With Las Vegas Raiders

Karl Joseph, who played the 2020 season with the Cleveland Browns, will be going back to where he started, starting his second tenure as member of the Raiders, this time in Las Vegas, the team announced.

Joseph is one of the lone free agents who played on the team in 2020 that hadn't made a decision about where he would play in 2021. A player that the Browns might have liked to have back for depth purposes, Joseph had arguably the worst season of his career in Cleveland while still pretty valuable to the team.

Initially the starting strong safety, Joseph was eventually replaced by Ronnie Harrison, who was acquired in a trade with the Jackonsville Jaguars. Injuries forced the two to flop quite a bit and the two were almost never able to play on the field at the same time.

Later in the season, Joseph spent an increasing amount of time playing near the line of scrimmage where he was effective. In some games, he made more impact tackles in the box than linebackers did.

The Browns would like to add more depth at the safety position as they appear intent on playing with three safeties on the field at a time. Currently, that would be some combination of John Johnson III, signed from the Los Angeles Rams in free agency, Ronnie Harrison on the final year of his rookie deal and Grant Delpit coming off the ruptured Achilles'.

The most veteran option remaining on the Browns is Sheldrick Redwine, who does offer some versatility but just hasn't been a good tackler. The Browns might look elsewhere or possibly the draft to make sure they have the depth necessary to utilize three safeties on the field consistently.

