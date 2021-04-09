Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Karl Joseph Signs With Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have announced they have signed free agent safety Karl Joseph who played the 2020 season as a member of the Cleveland Browns.
Author:
Publish date:

Karl Joseph, who played the 2020 season with the Cleveland Browns, will be going back to where he started, starting his second tenure as member of the Raiders, this time in Las Vegas, the team announced.

Joseph is one of the lone free agents who played on the team in 2020 that hadn't made a decision about where he would play in 2021. A player that the Browns might have liked to have back for depth purposes, Joseph had arguably the worst season of his career in Cleveland while still pretty valuable to the team.

Initially the starting strong safety, Joseph was eventually replaced by Ronnie Harrison, who was acquired in a trade with the Jackonsville Jaguars. Injuries forced the two to flop quite a bit and the two were almost never able to play on the field at the same time.

Later in the season, Joseph spent an increasing amount of time playing near the line of scrimmage where he was effective. In some games, he made more impact tackles in the box than linebackers did.

The Browns would like to add more depth at the safety position as they appear intent on playing with three safeties on the field at a time. Currently, that would be some combination of John Johnson III, signed from the Los Angeles Rams in free agency, Ronnie Harrison on the final year of his rookie deal and Grant Delpit coming off the ruptured Achilles'.

The most veteran option remaining on the Browns is Sheldrick Redwine, who does offer some versatility but just hasn't been a good tackler. The Browns might look elsewhere or possibly the draft to make sure they have the depth necessary to utilize three safeties on the field consistently.

READ MORE: Charles Robinson Offers Cryptic Foreshadowing of a Browns Move to Come

Nov 29, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert (88) catches a touchdown pass against Cleveland Browns strong safety Karl Joseph (42) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
News

Karl Joseph Signs With Las Vegas Raiders

Oct 25, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (99) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Charles Robinson Offers Cryptic Foreshadowing of a Browns Move to Come

BDPodcast_Episode_Four
Podcasts

BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 4: Pittsburgh Steelers Free Agency Review

Dec 15, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Could Be Easing Up On Jersey Number Restrictions, Would Be A Fine Move

Sep 14, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Joseph Ossai (46) attempts to make a tackle as Rice Owls running back Nahshon Ellerbe (9) runs with the ball during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Joseph Ossai's Best Comparison? It Might Be a Missed Opportunity From 2017

E175E908-4B66-47C9-A26B-B94AA948D90D
Featured Content

Perceived Versatility Versus Actual Versatility

Oct 31, 2020; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Joseph Ossai (46) waits on the snap during the third quarter of the game agains the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Texas won 41-34. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

The Ideal Top Two Picks For the Cleveland Browns?

Sep 21, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) breaks up a pass meant for Michigan State Spartans wide receiver C.J. Hayes (4) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Fits in 2021 NFL Draft: Greg Newsome II, CB Northwestern