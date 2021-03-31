Report: Karl Joseph Visiting Pittsburgh Steelers

The Cleveland Browns likely won’t be bringing back safety Karl Joseph, as a result he is visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Former Cleveland Browns’ safety and current free agent Karl Joseph is visiting with AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers today, according to Josina Anderson.

Joseph signed a one-year deal with the Browns last season worth 2.4 million dollars. Joseph started eight games for Cleveland and appeared in 14 of them. Joseph tallied 67 tackles, one interception and two fumble recoveries.

Joseph became a better player for Cleveland as the season went on. A suitable role was found for the safety and he became a player to play mostly in the box, where he can make tackles and did not have to focus on coverage as much.

The team signed John Johnson lll who will start in one safety spot. Grant Delpit returns from injury and could take the other. With those players Joseph was depth at best, and still behind Ronnie Harrison and potentially a rookie the Browns may draft. The Browns have upgraded the safety position significantly.

Pittsburgh doesn’t have much to spend, Joseph likely goes for a one-year deal again, where ever that may be. A strong year in 2021 and Joseph could potentially find a decent multi-year contract with more money. Joseph was no star in Cleveland, but he filled his role and made plays along the way.