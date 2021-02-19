Kellen Winslow II Accepts Plea Deal For 14 Years For Sex Crimes

Kellen Winslow II, formerly a member of the Cleveland Browns, accepted a plea deal for 14 years for two counts of rape, one count of assault and a pair of misdemeanors.

Former Cleveland Browns tight end Kellen Winslow has accepted a plea deal which will have him behind bars for 14 years. The deal covers crimes including two counts of rape, one count of assault and two misdemeanors.

The 6th pick of the 2004 NFL Draft, Winslow is still just 37 years old and the twists and turns of his life are as disappointing as they are revolting. Born on third base, blessed with an incredible amount of talent, Winslow consistently proved immature and displayed many warning signs that were dismissed including during his football career, many of which did not come to light until Winslow was arrested, a problem that has seemingly been ignored.

Detailed in a story from 2019, Winslow openly watched porn and would masterbate in front of teammates. It escalated to a point where teammates didn't want to room with him on the road. None of which guaranteed he would rise to becoming a rapist, but it's still odd that nothing ever seemed to be done to address the situation.

Winslow's attorney tried to argue that CTE was a factor in his behavior. Questions were raised by Winslow both before the trial and then before he pled about his ability to get a jury of what he believed to be his peers.

Now the question facing the district attorney is whether or not 14 years was enough for what Winslow was accused. It's a difficult question to answer, but this at least gives Kellen the opportunity to perhaps get help in the form of treatment.

Still, if Winslow serves the entire sentence, he will still only a man who is barely 50 years old who could potentially pose a significant problem within the community.