Former Browns CB Kevin Johnson Retiring

The current Tennessee Titans corner announced that he has decided to retire. A six-year veteran, Kevin Johnsin is 28 years old.
Author:
Publish date:

Kevin Johnson, who played for the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 season, is announcing his retirement after six seasons in the NFL.

Johnson has signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency ahead of the 2021 season. For the Browns, Johnson played primarily in the slot, but he had a challenging season with the Browns in 2020.

Johnson suffered a lacerated liver in practice that caused him to miss several weeks ahead of the season. He has deal with other injuries throughout his NFL career, limiting him to just two seasons in which he appeared in 16 games. As a member of the Browns, he appeared in 13 games in the 2020 regular season as well as both of their playoff games.

Johnson was a first round pick by the Houston Texans, drafted 15th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played four seasons with the Texans before signing a pair of one-year deals with the Buffalo Bills in 2019 and then 2020 with the Browns.

From his second through fourth year in the league, Johnson played 19 games out of a potential 48. He then spent the next two years trying to prove he was as good as his talent coming out of Wake Forest.

The Browns opted to sign Troy Hill to play slot corner for the Browns in 2021, which left Johnson without a team. He signed a one-year deal worth just under $2.2 million with the Titans and his decision to retire leaves a decent sized hole on the Titans roster. He recently turned 28 years old.

