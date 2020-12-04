SI.com
KhaDarel Hodge Ruled Out Against Tennessee Titans

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns ruled out wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge on Friday with a hamstring injury. It appears to have been suffered during the week of practice and unfortunately, it's not the first hamstring injury he has suffered this season.

Hodge suffered a hamstring injury in warmups before the game against the Dallas Cowboys and was unable to play in that game as well as the remaining four games games before the bye week.

It's unfortunate for Hodge has been enjoying an increased role in the Browns offense the past two games. After recording three receptions between the first two games of the season, Hodge caught six receptions on eight targets between the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Every pass Hodge has caught this season has netted the Browns a first down and although he only has 155 yards on the season, his role has more important than the numbers would suggest.

Hodge has been a player that has helped create more space against defenses as he's been enough of a deep threat that it opens up areas of the field underneath. He's also been the team's best blocker as a receiver,

Without Hodge, the Browns have options like Donovan Peoples-Jones they could step in and play his role. They might also activate Derrick Willies, who is on the Browns practice squad.

Willies has familiarity with Baker Mayfield and the Browns, though not necessarily in Kevin Stafanski's offense. Willies spent two years with the Browns, finishing both on injured reserve. In 2018, he broke his collarbone and in 2019 he tore his ACL.

Willies has size and speed and has made contributions not unlike Hodge has, but as he's only been on the Browns practice squad a couple weeks, it's unclear if he's ready to step in and contribute.

The Browns could also activate J'Markus Bradley, who has been on the practice squad all season. Bradley is unfortunately somewhat redundant with what Rashard Higgins and Jarvis Landry bring to the table but he knows the offense.

