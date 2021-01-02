Browns VP of Football Ops Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Mentioned As Potential GM Candidate

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Cleveland Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is an under the radar candidate for general manager openings.

The Cleveland Browns assembled an organization featuring some of the brightest minds in the industry and the rest of the league is taking notice, as evidenced by Mike Garafolo reporting that Vice President of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been mentioned as a candidate for general manager positions.

Adofo came to the Browns from the San Francisco 49ers, adding a person with a tremendous acumen for the data side of football after starting his career as a commodities broker. With the 49ers, he spent a significant amount of time with scouts to try to increase his understanding in that part of football before coming to the Browns.

It may not be this year as Adofo continues to try to build his career in the NFL, but it's not surprising that teams are starting to get a sense of him for the future. If the Browns are able to continue the success they've had, which is largely on the cutting edge in terms of player evaluation, teams are going to be looking to the Browns for potential solutions.

There are a number of teams that need general managers this offseason. And they may see what Andrew Berry has done in his young career and be looking to try to find the next one. 33 years old, the Browns appear to be in tremendous hands a career that could theoretically span decades.

Adofo is young, brilliant and came from an unorthodox background that could yield to a refreshing decision making process for a team. It may not happen for a year or few, but he's likely going to get an opportunity at some point to run an NFL team.