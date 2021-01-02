Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Search

Browns VP of Football Ops Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Mentioned As Potential GM Candidate

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Cleveland Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is an under the radar candidate for general manager openings.
Author:
Publish date:

The Cleveland Browns assembled an organization featuring some of the brightest minds in the industry and the rest of the league is taking notice, as evidenced by Mike Garafolo reporting that Vice President of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been mentioned as a candidate for general manager positions.

Adofo came to the Browns from the San Francisco 49ers, adding a person with a tremendous acumen for the data side of football after starting his career as a commodities broker. With the 49ers, he spent a significant amount of time with scouts to try to increase his understanding in that part of football before coming to the Browns.

It may not be this year as Adofo continues to try to build his career in the NFL, but it's not surprising that teams are starting to get a sense of him for the future. If the Browns are able to continue the success they've had, which is largely on the cutting edge in terms of player evaluation, teams are going to be looking to the Browns for potential solutions.

There are a number of teams that need general managers this offseason. And they may see what Andrew Berry has done in his young career and be looking to try to find the next one. 33 years old, the Browns appear to be in tremendous hands a career that could theoretically span decades.

Adofo is young, brilliant and came from an unorthodox background that could yield to a refreshing decision making process for a team. It may not happen for a year or few, but he's likely going to get an opportunity at some point to run an NFL team.

Dec 1, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Washington Redskins head coach Bill Callahan in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan, Assistant Scott Peters Out For Steelers Game

Aug 20, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Alex Taylor (67) catches a punt during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Make Several Roster Moves, Including Signing Player From Jets Practice Squad

Browns Training Camp Helmet
News

Browns VP of Football Ops Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Mentioned As Potential GM Candidate

Nov 1, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) reacts after Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) scores a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joe Haden Tests Positive For COVID-19, Out Against Browns, First Week of Playoffs

Oct 2, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Detail view of Cleveland Browns helmet against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedEx Field. Washington Redskins wins 31 - 20. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Facility Closes Saturday As a Second Coach Tests Positive For COVID-19 Per Report

Browns Helmet
News

Browns Rule Out Nick Harris For Steelers Game

923A192C-0E94-4ADE-980B-2FECBDB8B112
News

Denzel Ward Tests Positive, Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List

ED413A20-7ACD-4D36-8306-40124A449E13
News

T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and Maurkice Pouncey To Sit Out Against Browns

Nov 1, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs with the ball against Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns LB Malcolm Smith, TE Harrison Bryant Test Positive For COVID-19 Per Report