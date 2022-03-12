Browns Give WR Jarvis Landry Permission to Seek Trade

On the day the Cleveland Browns trade for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, the team has also given fellow receiver Jarvis Landry permission to seek a trade per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Landry is scheduled to earn $16.3 million this season, an untenable amount given his level of production. The two sides met at the NFL Scouting Combine to discuss the matter, but did not come to a resolution. Now with Cooper on the team, who is scheduled to earn $20 million this season, it only increases the likelihood that Landry's career with the Browns has come to an end.

Unfortunately, the likelihood Landry will find a team who would take on his $14.8 million salary is borderline impossible. There's no market for him at that price.. He's almost certainly going to end up being cut with the Browns eating $1.5 million in bonus money unless he reduces his salary in half. Landry still might do that, simply because $8 million with the Browns is more than what he will likely get on the open market.

The move from Cooper to Landry is going to cost the Browns a little over $5 million in all, which may have played into their willingness to make the move. The draft capital involved is negligible for the Browns.

Whether Landry is in the fold or not, the Browns will still be in the market to bolster their wide receiver position, be it through free agency of the NFL Draft. Right now, the Browns have Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, plus players like Anthony Schwartz and Demtric Felton, but whoever is playing quarterback in the fall, the team is putting in every effort to make sure they have the weapons to succeed.