Larry Ogunjobi the Most Recent Cleveland Browns Player to Help Those in Need

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi pledged to do his part in helping out in the tough times we are going through as a state and country.

Ogunjobi announced on his twitter that he is donating 100,000 meals to the Cleveland Food Bank. This comes just a day after Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily announced they will be pledging $50,000 to the same organization.

We see all over pro athletes and celebrities doing their part in helping out and you can too. Find info on either of the players twitter accounts to help out. Every dollar counts, amount big or small. A very nice gesture by Larry Ogunjobi, who is entering a big year with the Cleveland Browns.

This comes on the same day that Ohio has reached nearly 200 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 with Northeast Ohio being impacted the most.

Donations to local food banks seem to be a burgeoning trend among players in the NFL donating meals, most to the food bank in the city of their respective team. Due to the situation with COVID-19, food banks are going to be pushed to their limits as people, who are losing jobs or missing paychecks are going to need help and food banks are a big part of providing assistance to those most impacted.

While Mayfield and Ogunjobi are among the first in the NFL and specifically the first two in Cleveland, they are not likely to be the last trying to do their part to ensure people get through this worldwide crisis as safely as possible.