Larry Ogunjobi the Most Recent Cleveland Browns Player to Help Those in Need

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi pledged to do his part in helping out in the tough times we are going through as a state and country.

Ogunjobi announced on his twitter that he is donating 100,000 meals to the Cleveland Food Bank. This comes just a day after Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily announced they will be pledging $50,000 to the same organization.

We see all over pro athletes and celebrities doing their part in helping out and you can too. Find info on either of the players twitter accounts to help out. Every dollar counts, amount big or small. A very nice gesture by Larry Ogunjobi, who is entering a big year with the Cleveland Browns.

This comes on the same day that Ohio has reached nearly 200 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 with Northeast Ohio being impacted the most. 

Donations to local food banks seem to be a burgeoning trend among players in the NFL donating meals, most to the food bank in the city of their respective team. Due to the situation with COVID-19, food banks are going to be pushed to their limits as people, who are losing jobs or missing paychecks are going to need help and food banks are a big part of providing assistance to those most impacted.

While Mayfield and Ogunjobi are among the first in the NFL and specifically the first two in Cleveland, they are not likely to be the last trying to do their part to ensure people get through this worldwide crisis as safely as possible.

Cleveland Browns Reportedly Agree to Terms With Safety Karl Joseph

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly come to an agreement on a one-year deal with Karl Joseph as first reported by Josina Anderson of ESPN. Joseph figures to step in as the team's strong safety for the 2020 season.

Cleveland Browns Agree To One-Year Deal With Corner Kevin Johnson

Signing their fourth player to a one-year defense so far in free agency, the Cleveland Browns added corner Kevin Johnson to the secondary, fulfilling most of the role T.J. Carrie played the past two seasons.

The Cleveland Browns Approach To Defense, The Model They Are Using

The Cleveland Browns have taken a noticeably different approach to the defensive side of the ball than offense, signing a number of players to one-year deals. There are a number of reasons they are approaching their additions this way.

Cleveland Browns Sign Andrew Sendejo Signaling End of Pursuit For Anthony Harris

The Cleveland Browns agreed to a one-year deal with Andrew Sendejo to start at free safety according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The move likely signals the end of any possible pursuit by the Browns in acquiring Anthony Harris.

Cleveland Browns To Sign Former Akron Zip, Punt Returner Jojo Natson

The Cleveland Browns have added a special teams player and brought in a player from the University of Akron, adding Jojo Natson, a kick and punt returner according to Ian Rapaport of NFL Network.

Cleveland Browns Agree To Terms With Their New Middle Linebacker, B.J. Goodson

The Cleveland Browns have found their starting middle linebacker to replace Joe Schobert, agreeing to a deal with now former New York Giant B.J. Goodson as reported by Tom Pelissero and Mike Garofolo of NFL Network.

Cleveland Browns Agree To Deal With Nose Tackle Andrew Billings

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a deal with nose tackle Andrew Billings, per his agency. Billings offers the hulking, subpackage run stopper this team needs to supplement Larry Ogunjobi.

Cleveland Browns, Free Agent Market At Standstill

The Cleveland Browns opened the legal tampering period making a few big moves, establishing the foundation for the offense they plan to run. Defensively, they haven't made any moves but it's not time to panic at this point.

Cleveland Browns Establish Kevin Stefanski's Offense In 3 Moves

New Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been preaching what he wants to do on offense with this team and with the help of general manager Andrew Berry, it took the team just three moves for the Browns to get there.

Cleveland Browns Acquire Andy Janovich From Denver Broncos, Get Their Fullback

According to Mike Klis 9News in Denver, the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns have agreed to a trade that sends fullback Andy Janovich to the Browns for a 7th round pick in 2021.

