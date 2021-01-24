Lions To Hire John Dorsey As Senior Executive Per Report

The Detroit Lions are reportedly set to add former Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey as a senior executive per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. It's not entirely clear what that job actually entails, but the natural assumption is it will involve talent evaluation.

Dorsey is hailed as a great talent evaluator despite the results. He has selected some absolutely incredible football players including Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackle Chris Jones as well as Cleveland Browns quarterback and running back Nick Chubb.

The problem with Dorsey is he's always willing to take dangerous shortcuts while telling fans he's doing the opposite. On one hand, as the Browns general manager, he insisted he was bringing in men of character after he selected a receiver in Tyreek Hill with the Chiefs who had choked his pregnant girlfriend in college. Then with the Browns he selected Antonio Callaway, who had a litany of issues including issues with drugs and fraud that included a legal defense that he was "too high to have sex with anyone" against charges of sexual misconduct.

So while Dorsey has picked some of the best players in the league, he has also wasted a heroic amount of draft assets in the process on players that simply weren't good enough or did not warrant the risk he took in selecting them.

Dorsey was also a disaster when it came to the other responsibilities of the general manager, including managing the salary cap and simply dealing with players. He would trade players without so much as telling them, only to have them find out on social media as an example.

The good news, hopefully for the Lions, is that Brad Holmes is their general manager. While Dorsey can offer his input on talent evaluation, Holmes will have final say, which could take the best of what Dorsey has to offer while resisting his urges that made the teams that had him happy to see him leave.

