Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Search

Lions To Hire John Dorsey As Senior Executive Per Report

The Detroit Lions are set to hire former Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Author:
Publish date:

The Detroit Lions are reportedly set to add former Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey as a senior executive per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. It's not entirely clear what that job actually entails, but the natural assumption is it will involve talent evaluation.

Dorsey is hailed as a great talent evaluator despite the results. He has selected some absolutely incredible football players including Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackle Chris Jones as well as Cleveland Browns quarterback and running back Nick Chubb.

The problem with Dorsey is he's always willing to take dangerous shortcuts while telling fans he's doing the opposite. On one hand, as the Browns general manager, he insisted he was bringing in men of character after he selected a receiver in Tyreek Hill with the Chiefs who had choked his pregnant girlfriend in college. Then with the Browns he selected Antonio Callaway, who had a litany of issues including issues with drugs and fraud that included a legal defense that he was "too high to have sex with anyone" against charges of sexual misconduct.

So while Dorsey has picked some of the best players in the league, he has also wasted a heroic amount of draft assets in the process on players that simply weren't good enough or did not warrant the risk he took in selecting them.

Dorsey was also a disaster when it came to the other responsibilities of the general manager, including managing the salary cap and simply dealing with players. He would trade players without so much as telling them, only to have them find out on social media as an example.

The good news, hopefully for the Lions, is that Brad Holmes is their general manager. While Dorsey can offer his input on talent evaluation, Holmes will have final say, which could take the best of what Dorsey has to offer while resisting his urges that made the teams that had him happy to see him leave.

READ MORE: Defense: The Browns Need One, What They Need to Do to Get It

Don't Hire John Dorsey As Your Team's Next General Manager
News

Lions To Hire John Dorsey As Senior Executive Per Report

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) moves the ball on a scoring attempt against Kansas City Chiefs free safety Daniel Sorensen (49) during the first half in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Does Not Fine Chiefs Daniel Sorenson or Browns Mack Wilson For Hits in AFC Divisional Matchup

EEEDBDE2-9877-4D72-B5D0-B335B5C726DF
News

Former Browns’ QB Charlie Frye To Coach With Miami Dolphins

Nov 10, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer (10) turns a kick-off against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 17-12. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Sign Ryan Switzer To One-Year Deal

08AF1D89-A059-4DF2-BE35-E96CE0809226
News

NFL Network Analyst Has Browns Selecting A Linebacker First Round, But There’s More To It

Dec 27, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) stands on the sidelines after being benched against the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dwayne Haskins Signing With Steelers Per Albert Breer

The Kevin Stefanski Ripple Effect Cleveland Browns Minnesota Vikings
News

Kevin Stefanski Voted PFWA Coach of the Year

Sep 20, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson stands before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steelers Interview Hue Jackson For Offensive Coordinator Gig