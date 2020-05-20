BrownsDigest
Browns Mack Wilson To Naysayers: "My SZN. Pin This."

BrandonLittle

It’s no secret that the linebacker room for the Cleveland Browns may not have an identity, or maybe they do and we just don’t know it. Mack Wilson took to Twitter to fire back at critics, basically letting them know that it is his season.

Last year, for the Browns, Wilson had to step into a starting role due to injury early in the season. It’s not easy for a mid-round pick to come in right away and play. But, that’s exactly what the former Alabama linebacker had to do. He took his bumps and bruises, had some bad games and some good games. Starting 14 games for Cleveland, Wilson had 57 solo tackles, an interception, a sack and seven passes defended. Certainly having the skill set to be pretty good in the league, mainly his ability to get around and be an athletic backer.

After losing Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey in free agency, Wilson returns as the lone primary starter from last years group. Heading into just his second year, this could be a big year for Wilson to prove what he can do out on the field.

Also, sending out a highlight clip on Twitter, which includes some impressive plays, Wilson intended to send a message to the critics. 

The linebacker room will be young with names like Sione Takitaki and rookie Jacob Phillips figuring to be in the mix for time out on the field, potentially even starting. Cleveland signed B.J. Goodson in free agency, will come in and bring some more experience to this position group. There’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns may role with more defensive backs and opt for just two linebackers to play majority of the time.

The ability of the linebacker room hasn’t been able to be put on display just yet. It may be a work in progress, but, the Browns have some young players who fans should be excited about. They’ll have to ride the wave through the season with ups and downs, the talent is there for the middle of the defense to be plenty serviceable. 

