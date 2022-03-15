Skip to main content

Browns Trading LB Mack Wilson to Patriots for EDGE Chase Winovich

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a trade, sending linebacker Mack Wilson to the New England Patriots in exchange for edge rusher Chase Winovich.

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a trade with the New England Patriots, sending linebacker Mack Wilson to the Patriots in exchange for edge rusher Chase Winovich as reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The move saves the Browns about $1.5 million on the salary cap while getting a player that might be able to help improve their pass rush.

Wilson was scheduled to earn $2.61 million this season. $2.54 million of that was his base salary, which the Partriots will now take. Wilson is just 24 years old, so a team like the Patriots may like his potential there. Head coach Bill Belichick has a close relationship with Nick Saban, Alabama's head coach where Wilson played and almost certainly placed a call about him.

This past season, Wilson's role was reduced but he was better in the reps he played, operating largely as a run stopper. With players like Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jacob Phillips and some others, it was going to be increasingly difficult to find reps for Wilson on defense, though he did contribute on special teams more this past year than any other season.

Winowich, meanwhile, will be 27 years old in April, plays a standup edge rusher that might be able to function as a designated pass rusher. In his first two seasons in the league, he contributed 5.5 sacks each season. He generated 37 pressures in 2020.

This past season, Winowich appeared in 13 games, but played far less and didn't produce. That may see him as a possible option to replace Takkarist McKinley, who is likely out for the entire 021 season due to an Achilles' injury.

Players that didn't have a clear path forward with their own teams get an opportunity to to make a difference with new ones. Both players were selected in the 2019 NFL Draft. Winovich was selected 77th overall in the third round while Wilson was selected 155th in the fifth. The Browns also created $1.5 million in cap space in the move.

