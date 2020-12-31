Browns LB Malcolm Smith, TE Harrison Bryant Test Positive For COVID-19 Per Report

According to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, linebacker Malcolm Smith and tight end Harrison Bryant have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cleveland Browns found out they had two more positive tests for COVID-19 on Thursday as rookie tight end Harrison Bryant and linebacker Malcolm Smith have contracted the virus per a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Both will be out week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and if the Browns make the playoffs, they will miss the first round of the playoffs at the very least.

Bryant was already self quarantining as he was identified as a close contact earlier in the week. Smith's test forced the team facility in Berea to shut down as they go through contact tracing protocols.

The Browns are expected to get back wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Khadarel Hodge and Rashard Higgins on Thursday as well as linebacker Jacob Phillips, who were all placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as close contacts on Saturday.

The NFL is confident the positive tests afflicting players on the Browns are coming from outside the facility. As a result, there has no consideration to postponing the game against the Steelers this week.

The Browns are shorthanded at linebacker as they are already without B.J. Goodson, who tested positive last week. Smith is now out as well, so the Browns will need substantial contributions from Phillips, Sione Takitaki and likely Mack Wilson.

At tight end, the Browns have the depth to sustain the loss of Bryant. They have Austin Hooper, David Njoku and Stephen Carlson, having absorbed the loss of a tight end at earlier points in the season.