Mason Graham Speaks Out About Browns Drafting Two Quarterbacks
In a stunning move, the Cleveland Browns opted to draft not one, but two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The most surprising part about the decision, though, was that they selected them just 50 picks apart, using pick No. 94 of Dillon Gabriel and then trading up to pick 144 for Shedeur Sanders.
Everyone seems to have something to say about the move, including plenty of pundits who considered it a typical Browns, boneheaded move.
That's not how Cleveland's top draft pick, Mason Graham views the decision, however From his perspective, there's nothing wrong with a good old-fashioned competition.
"There's a lot of controversy about drafting two quarterbacks," Graham said during an interview on 92.3 The Fan's Afternoon Drive on Wednesday. "You know, I love the competition. I just want to get the best players and I think that's what we did."
Graham's comments echo those of general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski who also emphasized the power of competition at quarterback and at every position on the roster.
Over the next several months, they'll oversee one that includes Sanders and Gabriel duking it out with 41-year-old veteran Joe Flacco and former first-round pick Kenny Pickett.
By the end of training camp, Stefanski and company will have to move on from at least one of the QBs. Considering that Cleveland used picks on Gabriel and Sanders, they're likely more inclined to prioritize keeping them if they show some promise during offseason workouts and the preseason.
Only time will tell which signal caller seizes the opportunity and emerges as the team's starter by Week 1, and which one is on the outside looking in.